Jann Arden shares pictures of wedding to Icelandic author Thordis Elva

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Canadian musician and author Jann Arden announced Monday that she tied the knot with Icelandic author and activist Thordis Elva.

The Calgary-born singer announced her nuptials Sunday in an Instagram post with the caption, “Wife and wife,” alongside a picture of them embracing on a country road, dressed in wedding attire.

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Later on Monday, she posted a second photo of her and her new wife at the altar holding hands and smiling, with the words “what a day!!!!” written beside it.

Several famous personalities left congratulatory comments, including Chelsea Handler and Jillian Harris, some of whom shared on their own social media that they were in attendance.

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Arden has won multiple Juno Awards, has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, and is a recipient of both the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and the Order of Canada. Some of her radio hits have included Insensitive and Good Mother, and she starred as a fictionalized version of herself in the CTV comedy Jann.

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The couple went Instagram official more than a year ago, and Elva has made regular appearances on Arden’s page ever since.

The pair got engaged over New Year’s Eve and have been detailing their wedding plans in recent months on Arden’s podcast.

In recent times, Arden has been outspoken about her disdain for the Alberta separatists. Last May, the Juno-winning musician drew attention for an expletive-fuelled TikTok post where she called her home province’s movement “an embarrassment to this country.”

When one interviewer asked whether she regretted the post, she stood her ground.

The 63-year-old performer said it was important to speak up for what she believes in: Alberta “as part of Canada.”

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“We have issues that we need to sort out, but we need to do that together.”

Arden co-hosts her weekly podcast, The Jann Arden Podcast, with Caitlin Green and Sarah Burke every Friday, where they discuss day-to-day life, share personal stories, and welcome guests like musicians, actors, and writers.

— with files from The Canadian Press