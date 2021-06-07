Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 7 2021 10:31am
04:30

Jann Arden joins fight to end live horse export to Japan

Warning: Offensive language is used. Canadian Music Hall of Famer Jann Arden discusses the campaign to end the live export of horses for slaughter and what Canadians can do to help.

