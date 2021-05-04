The Morning Show May 4 2021 10:31am 07:26 Juno winner Jann Arden shares a special announcement about her upcoming concert Canadian artist Jann Arden drops by The Morning Show for a daytime first to share details about her upcoming live stream concert, ‘Jann Arden On Stage.’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7832281/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7832281/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?