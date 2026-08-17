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1 comment

  1. Kristina Randall
    August 17, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    Perhaps Carney should go. We told everyone he was a “Master Negotiator “ and knew how things like this work. No confidence in Leblanc.

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Canada

LeBlanc to meet top Trump officials with new tariffs 2 days away

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted August 17, 2026 1:36 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada-US trade talks continue in Washington ahead of 50% tariff deadline'
Canada-US trade talks continue in Washington ahead of 50% tariff deadline
WATCH ABOVE: Canada-U.S. trade talks continue in Washington ahead of 50 per cent tariff deadline
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Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is set to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as officials race against the clock to secure a new trade deal before new 50 per cent tariffs go into effect Wednesday.

That comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday he expects to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump before that day, but was tight-lipped on the state of talks.

LeBlanc will be accompanied by Canada’s chief negotiator Janice Charette at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, LeBlanc’s office said.

This will be the sixth meeting between LeBlanc and Greer in the last three weeks, as officials hope to present a draft deal to Carney and Trump for their approval before Wednesday’s tariff deadline.

Trump has vowed to hit Canada with new sweeping 50 per cent tariffs on a wide range of goods in response to what the U.S. calls “discriminatory” measures, including boycotts by Canadian provinces of American alcohol in response to the U.S. trade war launched in early 2025.

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Trump signed three executive orders last month, each one using a different justification for the new tariff: the provincial and territorial boycotts on American alcohol products, Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts, and quotas on American dairy imports under Canada’s supply management system.

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In early 2025, numerous Canadian provinces removed U.S. alcohol from their shelves in response to Trump’s trade war and threats to make Canada the “51st state.”

Carney was in St. John’s on Monday for a joint press conference with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham and Quebec Premier Christine Frechette.

He was asked whether he expects to speak with Trump over the phone before Wednesday.

“The short answer is, yes,” Carney said.

“We’ll have opportunities over the next 48 hours to discuss in more detail as the negotiations go forward,” he added.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called for a “united Team Canada approach” in navigating the U.S. trade war.

“Workers and businesses across Ontario continue to be threatened by U.S. tariffs, including President Trump’s latest threat of new tariffs of up to 50 per cent. Ontario will be prepared for any and every scenario,” Ford said during a speech at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) annual conference in Ottawa on Monday.

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Click to play video: 'Canada, U.S. trade negotiators race to reach deal before August 19 tariff deadline'
Canada, U.S. trade negotiators race to reach deal before August 19 tariff deadline

LeBlanc and Charette worked through the weekend with American officials, including during a virtual meeting with Greer on Sunday.

Canadian officials “seek to reach a comprehensive deal that delivers for businesses, workers, farmers and families on both sides of the border,” LeBlanc’s office said.

Ottawa and Washington are “not close to signing a trade deal” and a “big gap” remains between the two sides, officials told Global News on Friday.

Global News has agreed not to identify the sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the trade talks.

Relief for Canada’s softwood lumber industry has emerged as a sticking point in the talks. Two sources said the Americans are not interested in reducing softwood lumber tariffs, which currently sit close to 45 per cent.

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Earlier on Sunday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre argued that tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber must be removed in any trade deal.

“It is unacceptable for there to be U.S. tariffs on Canadian lumber,” he said during a news conference Sunday. “It’s time for Mark Carney to keep his promise that he would negotiate a win and get the tariffs off Canadian softwood lumber. No more concessions while getting nothing in return.”

— with files from Global’s Mackenzie Gray and Reggie Cecchini

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