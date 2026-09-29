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7 comments

  1. Anonymous
    September 29, 2026 at 10:10 pm

    Liberals would have been decimated had they and Singh not delayed the last election, and prorouged parliament instead of negotiating with the incoming Trump administration. They sacrificed our nation to save their party. We had no one negotiating for months, and for months they sabrerattled to turn an external threat into a viable way to secure votes.
    And people clap and cheer the erosion of our democracy.

  2. Anonymous
    September 29, 2026 at 10:09 pm

    People worried about Pierre and Trump have cute nightmares.

  3. Anonymous
    September 29, 2026 at 10:07 pm

    Am I wrong or did the NDP not lose like 50-75% of it’s party to the Liberals?

  4. Anonymous
    September 29, 2026 at 10:05 pm

    Liberal democracy is teasing power over those without.

    It’s super risky, but hey, the decisions are made by those that will never face the violence they incite.

    I guess they win.

  5. Don Schacter
    September 29, 2026 at 10:03 pm

    Pierre can’t win

  6. Anonymous
    September 29, 2026 at 9:58 pm

    Liberals have lost a few too, haven’t they?

    Yes. Was it less than those that are paid less and have a smaller voice? Yes.

    Liberal democracy is teasing power over those without.

  7. Roberta Cullin
    September 29, 2026 at 9:50 pm

    the writing is on the wall.Will Mr. Poilevre take notice of it ?

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Politics

Poilievre about to lose his 8th MP in a year

By David Akin Global News
Posted September 29, 2026 9:36 pm
2 min read
Conservative MP Scott Aitchison makes a point at the Conservative Party of Canada English leadership debate in Edmonton, Alta., Wednesday, May 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Conservative MP Scott Aitchison makes a point at the Conservative Party of Canada English leadership debate in Edmonton, Alta., Wednesday, May 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
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Conservative MP Scott Aitchison will announce his resignation from Parliament as soon as Wednesday, Global News has learned.

Aitchison will be the eighth MP to leave Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative caucus since the 2025 election.

Aitchison was in Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday and did not respond to questions but a source who requested anonymity and who is in close contact with the Parry Sound – Muskoka MP said he informed Poilievre a week ago about his intention to resign his seat.

Click to play video: 'Conservative MP Larry Brock resigns, leaving another vacancy in Poilievre’s caucus'
Conservative MP Larry Brock resigns, leaving another vacancy in Poilievre’s caucus

Aitchison, who ran and lost against Poilievre for his party’s leadership in 2022, is expected to provide more details about the timing of his resignation when he issues a statement either Wednesday or Thursday. The source said he expects Aitchison will resign before the House of Commons rises for its Christmas break in December.

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The Hill Times first reported that Aitchison was likely to resign his seat.

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Aitchison, 53, was first elected in 2019, taking over the Ontario cottage country riding that had been held by Tony Clement from 2006 to 2019.

The riding should be considered a relatively safe Conservative seat though Liberal Andy Mitchell held the riding from 1993 to 2006 and made it into former prime minister Paul Martin’s cabinet.

The source close to Aitchison did not provide any specific reason for Aitchison’s decision other than to say that, after 30 years as an elected official, Aitchison believes it is time to try something else. Aitchison worked in financial services and real estate before becoming the mayor of Huntsville, Ont. in 2014. He was first elected to the town council in Huntsville at the age of 21.

Click to play video: '‘We need serious leadership’: Floor-crosser MP Gladu praises Carney’s fuel excise tax suspension'
‘We need serious leadership’: Floor-crosser MP Gladu praises Carney’s fuel excise tax suspension

Aitchison is popular among MPs from all parties. He is seen as a centrist in the Conservative caucus and was his party’s housing critic. Earlier this year, Aitchison and Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman led a fundraiser for LGBTQ+ refugees, an initiative that was seen as a way for the Conservative party to demonstrate its support for the rights of gender and sexual minorities.

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“We’re all God’s creatures and we’re all loved, and we all deserve to be loved and we all deserve to feel safe and secure,” Aitchison told The Canadian Press in June. “I believe that it’s important for all of us to — not to preach that, but to demonstrate that.”

The departure of Aitchison is sure to raise yet again, more questions about Poilievre’s leadership.

Since the spring of 2025, four MPs deserted the Conservative benches to sit with Mark Carney’s Liberals; one left to sit in the Senate as an independent; and three, including Aitchison, have simply quit politics.

There are currently six vacant seats in the House of Commons and, when Aitchison makes his announcement, there will be seven.

Click to play video: 'Pierre Poilievre accuses Liberals of misrepresenting Conservative candidate Stephen Curran’s comments'
Pierre Poilievre accuses Liberals of misrepresenting Conservative candidate Stephen Curran’s comments

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