Carney and Ford set to announce support for workers amid trade war

SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


9 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 21, 2026 at 11:31 am

    @Ben Yet again your blind support for Carney shows just how little you understand about the damage Carney is doing to our economy and Canadian companies and workers. The Liberals have made our debt so bad that it takes $57 BILLION just to pay the interest on it this year. That is more than $1 billion EVERY WEEK that we taxpayers have to pay to service the Liberal debt. That means more than a billion dollars lost every week that could be spent helping struggling families. Your blind loyalty is the reason why the Liberals and Carney are destroying Canada and opportunities for our people to succeed. Your blind and stupid loyalty will end up making Canada a third world country.

  2. Insufferable Ben
    October 21, 2026 at 11:24 am

    @Ben 11am. Insufferable Ben, shut up! Leftist libbie! Nobody wants to hear you

  3. Anonymous
    October 21, 2026 at 11:23 am

    Carney as usual will make an announcement then scuttle out of the country before he can be challenged or questioned on it. The guy is a fraud and, just like his buddy Trudeau, a coward when it comes to facing legitimate questions

  4. Anonymous
    October 21, 2026 at 11:21 am

    There is only one true way to support Canadian workers and that is to get a deal done with the USA and open up our biggest trading opportunity that is more than 75% of our trading base.

  5. Anonymous
    October 21, 2026 at 11:13 am

    Carney is leaving the country again. More taxpayers money being spent on trips that actually achieve nothing. Companies going broke and Canadians losing jobs because they cannot sell their products and what is Carney doing throwing money at these companies and workers because he won’t fix the problem of the tariffs and then going traveling again this time to Turkey. Companies and workers don’t want handouts their want to sell their products.

  6. Anonymous
    October 21, 2026 at 11:06 am

    Is that the only answer Carney has is to throw money at these companies and workers because they can’t sell their products. This is happening all because Carney won’t get a deal over the tariffs. Canada cannot afford to support these people and companies for long People need good paying jobs not handouts and companies need to make money selling their products or they will go elsewhere to find business. How many more Canadians have to lose their jobs or companies closing or moving to do business before Carney does something constructive and permanent about these tariffs.

  7. Brookfield cash infusion incoming
    October 21, 2026 at 11:04 am

    What ever it is you know it will enrich is billionaire CEOs (On temp leave on secondment as PM of Canada) company and his stock options

  8. Ben say derp
    October 21, 2026 at 11:02 am

    DERP!

  9. Ben
    October 21, 2026 at 11:00 am

    Excellent. We shall not give in to the Trump administration on this trade war. Canada’s future will be determined in Canada by Canadians, not in Washington by Americans.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney and Ford set to announce support for workers amid trade war

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 21, 2026 10:47 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'How the U.S. midterm elections could affect Canadian tariffs'
How the U.S. midterm elections could affect Canadian tariffs
Americans head to the polls next month, but how could a midterm shift in power to the Democrats affect the trade war with Canada? Dan McCarthy, former senior official at the US Trade Representative's office, explains that, no matter the outcome, he expects "President Trump to be driving the train when it comes to trade." – Oct 4, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be with Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Ottawa on Wednesday as the two are set to announce support for tariff-hit industries and workers.

Carney will begin the day with a meeting of the Liberal caucus and then with Ford, his office said in his itinerary.

Following his meeting with Ford, the two will “make an announcement to protect workers and strengthen Ontario industries.”

Later in the day, Carney will depart for Turkey.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa warns Stelco owner of legal action amid layoffs'
Ottawa warns Stelco owner of legal action amid layoffs

The announcement comes as workers at an Ontario-based steel manufacturing plant are facing imminent layoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

Stelco announced last month that pressure from U.S. tariffs forced it to concentrate steel production at its Lake Erie Works plant in Haldimand, and halt production at its plant in Hamilton. Some employees would be offered transfers, but many would be out of work.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A resolution of the standoff between the federal government and Stelco is a “question of days,” Industry Minister Melanie Joly said on Friday.

The federal government believes there have been “multiple breaches of the commitments” that Stelco made under the Investment Canada Act.

Click to play video: 'Melanie Joly says government’s timeline to resolve Stelco conflict ‘a question of days’'
Melanie Joly says government’s timeline to resolve Stelco conflict ‘a question of days’

Stelco is facing financial penalties and “a potential forced divestiture,” which would force them to sell all their assets in Canada, Joly said.

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Tuesday that the federal government would release its federal budget on Nov. 5, two days after the U.S. midterm elections.

Story continues below advertisement

Champagne announced the date during question period on Tuesday.

The budget will be second as Carney, who changed the schedule for how federal budgets are released by moving them from spring to fall.

Carney’s second budget date comes after the Parliamentary Budget Officer trimmed the 2026 and 2027 outlook for economic growth.

The PBO now projects gross domestic product growth of 0.9 per cent for this year and 1.5 per cent for 2027, down from 1.1 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively.

–with files from Global’s Sean Previl

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices