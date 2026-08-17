Burnaby RCMP steps up e-scooter enforcement to curb accidents, injuries

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Burnaby RCMP said officers will step up enforcement and educate residents about riding and operating e-scooters so people know the rules and how to ride safely.

This follows an incident on May 2, when an 11-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl were riding e-scooters and collided with a vehicle on Hastings Street near Delta Avenue.

Both children were rushed to the hospital with what were described as serious and critical injuries.

RCMP said officers will be on the lookout for violations, including underage riders, riding in prohibited areas and not wearing a helmet, among other issues.

“We know micro-mobility vehicles have become increasingly popular; however, we want to make sure people are riding according to the rules, for their safety and the safety of those around them,” Sgt. Gary Johal with Burnaby RCMP Traffic Services said in a statement.

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“We want to especially encourage parents to familiarize themselves with the rules regarding e-scooters and e-bikes, discuss them with their children, and never allow their children to ride illegally.”

4:55 Burnaby restricts e-scooters

Riders must be at least 16 years old to ride an e-scooter.

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In late May, the City of Burnaby restricted e-scooter use on major roads.

According to the city, e-scooter riders are not allowed to: