Police seeking information on fatal 2-vehicle crash north of Toronto

Police north of Toronto are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash on Sunday evening.
Around 7:40 p.m., officers with York Regional Police were called to a collision in the Jane Street and Brandon Gate Drive area of Vaughan.
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Police said a vintage sport coupe with two people inside hit a black SUV which was carrying three people.
“The driver of the sport coupe was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” police wrote in a news release. “The passenger, a 34-year-old man from Stoney Creek, was pronounced deceased at the scene despite life-saving efforts by first responders.”
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The three occupants of the SUV were taken to hospital, one remains in life-threatening condition.
York Regional Police said they are asking anyone who had witnessed the crash and had video to reach out.
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