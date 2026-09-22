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Police seeking information on fatal 2-vehicle crash north of Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 22, 2026 4:11 pm
1 min read
A York regional police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
A York regional police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
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Police north of Toronto are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash on Sunday evening.

Around 7:40 p.m., officers with York Regional Police were called to a collision in the Jane Street and Brandon Gate Drive area of Vaughan.

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Police said a vintage sport coupe with two people inside hit a black SUV which was carrying three people.

“The driver of the sport coupe was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” police wrote in a news release. “The passenger, a 34-year-old man from Stoney Creek, was pronounced deceased at the scene despite life-saving efforts by first responders.”

The three occupants of the SUV were taken to hospital, one remains in life-threatening condition.

York Regional Police said they are asking anyone who had witnessed the crash and had video to reach out.

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