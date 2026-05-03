Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 children in hospital with serious injuries after collision in Burnaby

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2026 2:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pedestrians struck in Burnaby'
Pedestrians struck in Burnaby
A serious crash in Burnaby has sent two pedestrians to hospital. Taya Fast has more details.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Burnaby, B.C., say two children have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash on Saturday.

Burnaby RCMP say officers responded to a report of a collision involving two pedestrians, an 11-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl, at about 12:45 p.m.

They say the driver of the vehicle, a grey Mercedes sedan, remained at the scene along Hastings Street, just east of Delta Avenue.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Mounties say the detachment’s criminal collision investigation team has taken over the investigation.

But Cpl. Mike Kalanj says police need the public’s help as they investigate the crash.

RCMP are asking anyone with video footage captured along Hastings Street and surrounding roads east of Springer Avenue between 12:30 and 12:45 p.m. Saturday to contact them, along with any witnesses who have yet to speak with police.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are doing everything we can to support the families and loved ones of these children, but we need the public’s assistance here,” Kalanj says in the statement.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices