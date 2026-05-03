2 children in hospital with serious injuries after collision in Burnaby

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Police in Burnaby, B.C., say two children have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash on Saturday.

Burnaby RCMP say officers responded to a report of a collision involving two pedestrians, an 11-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl, at about 12:45 p.m.

They say the driver of the vehicle, a grey Mercedes sedan, remained at the scene along Hastings Street, just east of Delta Avenue.

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The Mounties say the detachment’s criminal collision investigation team has taken over the investigation.

But Cpl. Mike Kalanj says police need the public’s help as they investigate the crash.

RCMP are asking anyone with video footage captured along Hastings Street and surrounding roads east of Springer Avenue between 12:30 and 12:45 p.m. Saturday to contact them, along with any witnesses who have yet to speak with police.

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“We are doing everything we can to support the families and loved ones of these children, but we need the public’s assistance here,” Kalanj says in the statement.