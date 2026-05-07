Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Whatever
    May 7, 2026 at 9:42 am

    Surprise surprise!
    And insurance premiums will go up regardless….

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Jet fuel shortage now a ‘known event’ for insurance, Manulife says

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 8:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Air travel facing fuel crisis as Iran war squeezes supply'
Air travel facing fuel crisis as Iran war squeezes supply
The Iran war has dragged on longer than U.S. President Donald Trump initially said it would, which has caused jet fuel prices to double. Heather Yourex-West looks at how airlines are being squeezed, routes are vanishing and airfares are rising – Apr 22, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian insurance company Manulife says that worldwide “jet fuel shortages” are now considered to be a “known event’ with respect to Manulife Trip Cancellation and Interruption Insurance coverage.”

An advisory issued by Manulife on the matter states that as of May 5, 2026, if the company’s travel policy is purchased on or after May 5 and travel disruptions occur, then “benefits would not apply due to the current situation being a known event.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

If purchased before May 5, those who are insured “may be covered under their policy’s misconnection or disruption benefits” if “the current situation causes a delay or disruption to an insured’s return home.”

If an insured flight is either cancelled or interrupted on or after the same date, “benefits related to this current situation would not apply, as it is now considered a known event.”

Story continues below advertisement

Manulife has a similar policy in place for flights to the Middle East and Cuba. The Middle East was classified as a “known event” on Feb. 28, 2026, the same with Cuba as of Feb. 10, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices