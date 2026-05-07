Jet fuel shortage now a ‘known event’ for insurance, Manulife says

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Canadian insurance company Manulife says that worldwide “jet fuel shortages” are now considered to be a “known event’ with respect to Manulife Trip Cancellation and Interruption Insurance coverage.”

An advisory issued by Manulife on the matter states that as of May 5, 2026, if the company’s travel policy is purchased on or after May 5 and travel disruptions occur, then “benefits would not apply due to the current situation being a known event.”

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If purchased before May 5, those who are insured “may be covered under their policy’s misconnection or disruption benefits” if “the current situation causes a delay or disruption to an insured’s return home.”

If an insured flight is either cancelled or interrupted on or after the same date, “benefits related to this current situation would not apply, as it is now considered a known event.”

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Manulife has a similar policy in place for flights to the Middle East and Cuba. The Middle East was classified as a “known event” on Feb. 28, 2026, the same with Cuba as of Feb. 10, 2026.