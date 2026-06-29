Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

5 killed in shooting outside youth welfare centre in Germany, police say

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 10:35 am
1 min read
Police and rescuers work at the scene where five people were killed in a shooting in Stade, northern Germany, a city some 50 kilometres west of Hamburg, on June 29, 2026. View image in full screen
Police and rescuers work at the scene where five people were killed in a shooting in Stade, northern Germany, a city some 50 kilometres west of Hamburg, on June 29, 2026. Ibrahim OT / AFP via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Five people were fatally shot outside a youth welfare centre in a town in northern ‌Germany on Monday, according to police.

Two people have been detained, including the suspected shooter.

A motive for the incident, which happened in Stade, a town about 50 kilometres west of the city of Hamburg, was not immediately clear, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

Click to play video: 'What motivated the German Christmas market attack?'
What motivated the German Christmas market attack?
Story continues below advertisement

The role of the ​second individual suspected of being involved is unclear, a second police spokesperson told Reuters, adding that no ​other suspects were at large.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Just after the incident, police told residents to ​stay away from the area, which investigators had cordoned off.

Police later said there was no danger to the public.

Forensic Police officers work near the scene where five people were killed in a shooting in Stade, northern Germany, a city some 50 kilometres west of Hamburg, on June 29, 2026. View image in full screen
Forensic Police officers work near the scene where five people were killed in a shooting in Stade, northern Germany, a city some 50 kilometres west of Hamburg, on June 29, 2026. Photo by Ibrahim OT / AFP via Getty Images

Mass shootings are uncommon in Germany, though there have been several notable cases in recent years.

In 2023, a gunman in Hamburg shot ​dead six people before killing himself ​at ⁠a Jehovah’s Witness worship hall. In 2016, an 18-year-old German-Iranian man who was obsessed with mass killings ⁠killed ​at least nine people in ​Munich.

— This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Reuters

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices