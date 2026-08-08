Porter flight cancelled after child refused to wear seatbelt for takeoff

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11 comments

  1. Anonymous
    August 8, 2026 at 3:58 pm

    Please leave politics out of this conversation: parents not raising children as they should it’s happening from the left to the right.

  2. Jesse
    August 8, 2026 at 3:58 pm

    And this is what teachers are dealing with every day! Parents, start parenting!

  3. Kath
    August 8, 2026 at 3:49 pm

    Liberal? MAGA? Neurodivergent?
    We really don’t know the whole story, but it sure is fun to see how quickly the comments devolve into political bluster.
    I would have forcefully strapped my young child into their seatbelt immediately. But then I’m a boomer, so what do you expect?

  4. Anonymous
    August 8, 2026 at 3:41 pm

    Child and parents out of the plane with parachute or not. 😂
    Flight continues without them

  5. Anonymous
    August 8, 2026 at 3:40 pm

    Once upon a time children were brought up. Today some are simply thrown up🤮

  6. Anonymous
    August 8, 2026 at 3:31 pm

    Some parents children are entitled. I’d be pissed because of that brat.

  7. Try This
    August 8, 2026 at 3:26 pm

    Tale the child to the lavatory, explain it to his ass, then return him to the seat and buckle him in.
    Parents have lost the ability to train their children. Liberals need to let them use the corrective measures necessary. The sooner in life the child learns the consequences for not listening, the easier they time they have with life.
    What has this taught the child? They can get away with it. A cancelled flight would be worth thousands. Good lesson for the parent. What about the lesson for the liberals who are against training children? – where is their consequence?

  8. Alexandra Newland Shea
    August 8, 2026 at 3:22 pm

    Liberal child ? Did someone say ? You must have MISSED the MAGA crowd refusing to wear masks, socially distance, treat others with respect ( WE HAVE RIGHTS TOO … not to catch your effing germs 🦠) NOBODY is more of a problem than REDS

  9. Alexandra Newland Shea
    August 8, 2026 at 3:19 pm

    Kid doesn’t use a car seat ? Go to restaurants ? Wow bad time to teach your kid courtesy and manners.

  10. Anon
    August 8, 2026 at 3:05 pm

    Yup Liberal child flying from Lib city Victoria to Lib Toronto.

    Global wrong plane in the picture. Those planes only fly shorthaul and to Billy Bishop, not Pearson.

  11. Yep
    August 8, 2026 at 2:56 pm

    Must have been a Liberal child.

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Canada

Porter flight cancelled after child refused to wear seatbelt for takeoff

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 8, 2026 2:38 pm
1 min read
A Porter Airlines flight was cancelled after a young child repeatedly refused to wear a seatbelt during takeoff, forcing the plane to return to the terminal. View image in full screen
A Porter Airlines flight was cancelled after a young child repeatedly refused to wear a seatbelt during takeoff, forcing the plane to return to the terminal. Colin N. Perkel/ THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES
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A Porter Airlines flight was cancelled after a young child repeatedly refused to wear a seatbelt during takeoff, forcing the aircraft to return to the terminal.

In a statement to Global News, Porter said that on Aug. 6, the aircraft had already left the gate and was taxiing toward the runway scheduled for Toronto, when the child stood up and refused to buckle their seatbelt.

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The airline said both the child’s accompanying parent and flight crew tried to resolve the situation but were “unsuccessful.”

“The aircraft could not take off in this unsafe condition, so the crew elected to return to the terminal and have the passengers disembark,” Porter said.

Porter said the aircraft returned to the terminal, where the passengers were asked to leave the plane and their baggage was removed.

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The airline said the additional time required to complete those steps and refile the flight plan meant the flight could not depart before Victoria International Airport’s (YYJ) runway closed at 12:30 a.m.

As a result, the flight was cancelled.

“We apologize for the effect this had on other passengers, who were able to depart on a flight the following day,” the airline said.

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