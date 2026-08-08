Porter flight cancelled after child refused to wear seatbelt for takeoff

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A Porter Airlines flight was cancelled after a young child repeatedly refused to wear a seatbelt during takeoff, forcing the aircraft to return to the terminal.

In a statement to Global News, Porter said that on Aug. 6, the aircraft had already left the gate and was taxiing toward the runway scheduled for Toronto, when the child stood up and refused to buckle their seatbelt.

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The airline said both the child’s accompanying parent and flight crew tried to resolve the situation but were “unsuccessful.”

“The aircraft could not take off in this unsafe condition, so the crew elected to return to the terminal and have the passengers disembark,” Porter said.

Porter said the aircraft returned to the terminal, where the passengers were asked to leave the plane and their baggage was removed.

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The airline said the additional time required to complete those steps and refile the flight plan meant the flight could not depart before Victoria International Airport’s (YYJ) runway closed at 12:30 a.m.

As a result, the flight was cancelled.

“We apologize for the effect this had on other passengers, who were able to depart on a flight the following day,” the airline said.