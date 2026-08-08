WATCH LIVE: B.C. premier to provide update as wildfires force thousands from homes

B.C. Premier David Eby is set to provide an update Saturday afternoon as crews continue battling fast-moving wildfires across the province.
The briefing will include Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene, Forests Minister Ravi Parmar and senior officials with the BC Wildfire Service.
The update comes as about 20,000 residents of Summerland and Peachland were forced from their homes by a wildfire that grew rapidly on Friday.
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The wildfire is one of nearly 110 active fires burning across British Columbia. The BC Wildfire Service says almost half are considered out of control.
Forecasters have also warned that a cold front moving across southern B.C. this long weekend is expected to bring strong winds and dry thunderstorms, creating challenging conditions for firefighters and increasing the risk of new wildfire starts.
- Why some B.C. farmers stay to fight, despite wildfire evacuation orders
- Over 20,000 flee as B.C evacuation orders in full swing due to aggressive wildfire
- Residents who remained in Okanagan wildfire evacuation zone need to leave, officials say
- Bradley Creek wildfire fight threatened by wind with hot, dry conditions
Officials are expected to provide the latest on evacuation orders, firefighting conditions and the provincial response.
More updates to come.
– With files from The Canadian Press
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