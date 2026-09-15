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Canada

8th-floor Toronto apartment fire leaves man in life-threatening condition

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 15, 2026 8:47 am
1 min read
The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMA
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A man in his 40s is in life-threatening condition after a fire in Toronto early on Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., emergency services rushed to the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street for a fire on the eighth floor of a building.

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Firefighters said they were met by heavy smoke and upgraded the situation to a two-alarm fire. Inside, one patient was found, taken out and handed over to paramedics.

Medics told Global News they transported a man to a local burn centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said the fire was not deemed to be suspicious.

Roads had reopened by the morning commute.

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