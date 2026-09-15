8th-floor Toronto apartment fire leaves man in life-threatening condition

A man in his 40s is in life-threatening condition after a fire in Toronto early on Tuesday morning.
Around 2 a.m., emergency services rushed to the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street for a fire on the eighth floor of a building.
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Firefighters said they were met by heavy smoke and upgraded the situation to a two-alarm fire. Inside, one patient was found, taken out and handed over to paramedics.
Medics told Global News they transported a man to a local burn centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Toronto police said the fire was not deemed to be suspicious.
Roads had reopened by the morning commute.
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