Teen in critical condition after e-scooter collides with SUV in Winnipeg

A teenager is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV while riding an e-scooter in Winnipeg, police said.
The teen was crossing Waverley Stret at Lake Crest Road with their e-scooter Monday, when a 2010 Honda CRV heading southbound struck them, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release. Officers responded to the reported collision around 9:30 p.m.
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The e-scooter operator was taken to hospital in critical condition, where they remain as of Wednesday morning, WPS continued. The driver of the CRV, a person in their late teens, remained on the scene and spoke with investigators.
Anyone with dashcam or cell phone video is being asked to contact Winnipeg police’s traffic division.
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