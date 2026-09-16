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Teen in critical condition after e-scooter collides with SUV in Winnipeg

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 16, 2026 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pediatricians warn of e-scooter dangers after dozens of serious injuries, deaths'
Pediatricians warn of e-scooter dangers after dozens of serious injuries, deaths
RELATED: Pediatricians warn of e-scooter dangers after dozens of serious injuries, deaths – Aug 15, 2026
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A teenager is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV while riding an e-scooter in Winnipeg, police said.

The teen was crossing Waverley Stret at Lake Crest Road with their e-scooter Monday, when a 2010 Honda CRV heading southbound struck them, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release. Officers responded to the reported collision around 9:30 p.m.

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The e-scooter operator was taken to hospital in critical condition, where they remain as of Wednesday morning, WPS continued. The driver of the CRV, a person in their late teens, remained on the scene and spoke with investigators.

Anyone with dashcam or cell phone video is being asked to contact Winnipeg police’s traffic division.

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