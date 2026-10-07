Lotto Max jackpot climbs to $80M ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

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The Lotto Max jackpot for the final draw before the Thanksgiving long weekend has climbed to $80 million.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Wednesday millions were won in Tuesday’s draw, but that the big prize continues to grow.

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With the $80 million jackpot up for grabs on Oct. 9, players will also have a chance to win an estimated 14 MAXMILLIONS prizes worth $1 million each and 80 MAXPLUS prizes worth $100,000 each.

The OLG said that means $102 million in top prizes will be available for Friday’s draw.

Draws happen every Friday and Tuesday.