No injuries reported after small plane’s emergency landing east of Edmonton: RCMP

Mounties east of Edmonton say a small plane made an emergency landing on a highway early Wednesday.
RCMP say the Cessna 172 was blocking southbound lanes of Highway 21, between Highway 16 and Baseline Road, in Strathcona County.
Get daily National news
They say traffic was to be re-directed until emergency crews could clear the scene.
Police say two people were on board the aircraft at the time of the landing, but no injuries were reported.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.
The Cessna 172 Skyhawk is a popular single-engine aircraft commonly used to train student pilots.
Write a comment