Conservative MP Larry Brock officially resigns from House of Commons

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Conservative Larry Brock says he has resigned from the House of Commons, ending five years as the MP for Brantford-Brant South.

Brock announced his plans to step down last month, saying he planned to return to the office of the Crown prosecutor.

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A byelection will be called in the Ontario riding, along with five others that are currently vacant, in the coming months.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is planning to hold a rally in Brantford on the weekend.

Brock is the sixth MP to leave Poilievre’s caucus over the past year.

Four members defected to the Liberal government and Richard Martel joined the Senate this summer.