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5 comments

  1. Pierre
    September 18, 2026 at 2:44 pm

    The Liberals offered him everything they could to get him to join their party. He has something the Liberals are lacking and desperately need. Integrity and principles. While others were weak and crossed the floor, he was smart enough to say, “No!” He decided he doesn’t want to play the Liberal games and he doesn’t want to be constantly harassed, so he’s deciding to get out of politics because it’s proven to be too dirty nowadays for him, GOOD FOR HIM!

  2. Gord Hasay
    September 18, 2026 at 2:40 pm

    It seems that the ‘rats are leaving the (Poilievre Conservative) ship’. When you lose that many people there is definitely something wrong with the party.

  3. Anonymous
    September 18, 2026 at 2:39 pm

    Pierre Dipstick must resign before there is no Conservative party

  4. amy43
    September 18, 2026 at 2:33 pm

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  5. Anonymous
    September 18, 2026 at 2:17 pm

    Who the Fuc cares

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Canada

Conservative MP Larry Brock officially resigns from House of Commons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2026 1:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Conservative MP Larry Brock resigns, leaving another vacancy in Poilievre’s caucus'
Conservative MP Larry Brock resigns, leaving another vacancy in Poilievre’s caucus
Larry Brock, the MP for Brantford-Brant South-Six Nations, said in a social media post Thursday he would officially resign his seat Sept. 18 to return to the “front lines of justice” at the Crown attorney’s office in Brantford, Ont. He is the seventh MP to leave Poilievre’s caucus since the 2025 election, leaving yet another vacancy for the Conservatives, triggering a byelection for the riding – Aug 7, 2026
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Conservative Larry Brock says he has resigned from the House of Commons, ending five years as the MP for Brantford-Brant South.

Brock announced his plans to step down last month, saying he planned to return to the office of the Crown prosecutor.

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A byelection will be called in the Ontario riding, along with five others that are currently vacant, in the coming months.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is planning to hold a rally in Brantford on the weekend.

Brock is the sixth MP to leave Poilievre’s caucus over the past year.

Four members defected to the Liberal government and Richard Martel joined the Senate this summer.

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