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Politics

Élections Québec ordered to mail bilingual voter information by Quebec judge

By Erika Morris The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2026 10:49 am
1 min read
A voter casts their ballot in the Quebec provincial election, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Montreal. View image in full screen
A voter casts their ballot in the Quebec provincial election, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
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A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered Élections Québec to mail voting reminder cards in both French and English.

This was the first year the elections authority sent out voter guides in French only, to comply with new provincial language legislation.

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Groups representing anglophones in the province heavily criticized the move, saying it infringes on the right to vote.

Justice Sylvain Lussier wrote in his 23-page decision that there is serious concern that a large number of English-speaking seniors could be unable to exercise their right to vote due to a lack of understandable information.

The ruling temporarily suspends provisions of the Charter of the French Language.

Quebec voters go to the polls on Oct. 5.

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