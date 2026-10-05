Report of Republicans working with Alberta separatists is ‘concerning,’ says Tory MP

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15 comments

  1. Johnny Cash
    October 5, 2026 at 5:01 pm

    this is good news ,it give me more confidence voting for separation

  2. elbows up pants down taking a load in the bumhole
    October 5, 2026 at 4:59 pm

    joe 4:15 your liberal government need to be rounded up and tossed in jail for massive corruption ,and a unprecedented scale. and you as well for supporting criminals

  3. elbows up pants down for Ukraine
    October 5, 2026 at 4:56 pm

    doing homework needs to be done before separation .i don’t see a problem

  4. Tired in Toronto
    October 5, 2026 at 4:35 pm

    What a paid for fear mongering story. Global should be ashamed… Sylvester turned it down on approach. Can’t Global at least try to not look like a “painted up paid for”?

  5. St
    October 5, 2026 at 4:30 pm

    Yet the mindless liberal drones ignore the fact that PQ leaders have been meeting with the White House administration for weeks now.

    It seems like they know in their rotten black hollow souls that Alberta pays the bills and Quebec is just the drunk party crasher no one wants to invite

  6. Dennis
    October 5, 2026 at 4:27 pm

    Does Dane Lloyd, have the authority to promise water and oil to the US? Of course not! Yet he wants us to believe that an unelected citizen who is part of a grassroots movement does? I’m not sure this MP understands enough to hold his position. This is obviously fear mongering with no basis in reality.

  7. Joe
    October 5, 2026 at 4:15 pm

    Arrest the separatists leaders who are working with the trump American government . Yankee Doodle Danny should be the first one .

  8. RESIGN SMITH YOU ARE A TRAITOR!
    October 5, 2026 at 4:10 pm

    It all started with Smith galivanting down and schmoozing The Donald. Drinking his booze, eating his food, sleeping in the wh*rehouse. It all stems from her.

  9. Phil
    October 5, 2026 at 3:49 pm

    That’s treason and should be treated as such. End of story.

  10. AB Patriot
    October 5, 2026 at 3:32 pm

    The truth is Alberta would be better off joining the USA than staying Elbows Up in Canada.

  11. bye bye
    October 5, 2026 at 3:31 pm

    We need more laughable Smith votes and less hospital beds? UCP

  12. Anonymous
    October 5, 2026 at 3:30 pm

    TK: wanna bet a hundred?

  13. Millions being wasted on a referendum nobody asked for
    October 5, 2026 at 3:29 pm

    Or maybe separtists are just scumbag traitors who would sell out their province and country to dementia Donnie and his gang of crooks.

  14. TK
    October 5, 2026 at 3:07 pm

    And also Farkas stay in your lane dude. You get one vote just like everyone else. Concentrate on lowering those property taxes that you campaigned on were you said if elected you would get lower. I knew I smelled a rat when you stepped on the scene. Unfortunately for the rest of us that tried to vote for Sharpe we ended up with Gondek/Nenshi 2.0.

    1 term mayor again.

  15. TK
    October 5, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    More propaganda… I swear for all the pollsters out there saying that there is no chance at separation they sure out in full force and worried about it.

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Politics

Report of Republicans working with Alberta separatists is ‘concerning,’ says Tory MP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 5, 2026 2:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Republican influence in Alberta separatism movement revealed in Globe and Mail investigation'
Republican influence in Alberta separatism movement revealed in Globe and Mail investigation
Just weeks away from the Alberta referendum, an investigation from the Globe and Mail suggests that there's Republican influence in the campaign for separatism along with offers of fuel and water from campaign leaders. However, one campaign leader is saying it's all false. Katherine Ludwig reports.
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The Conservative MP tasked with leading his party’s efforts to convince Albertans to stay in Canada says he is concerned by reports of separatists going to Washington and offering up fresh water and oil in exchange for American support.

Dane Lloyd, who represents the Parkland riding directly west of Edmonton, said no one has the right to promise away Albertan resources and he will not condone any of the province’s revenues going to a foreign government.

Speaking outside a House of Commons committee on Monday, Lloyd said he wouldn’t speculate on whether the reported activity amounted to foreign interference, or on how the matter should be investigated by Canadian officials.

“Absolutely nobody has a right to promise away Alberta’s birthright, which is our natural resources,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Foreign interference intensifies ahead of Alberta separation vote'
Foreign interference intensifies ahead of Alberta separation vote

The Globe and Mail also reported over the weekend that Republican political operatives were in Alberta earlier this year to help the separatist cause.

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Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree deferred questions about the reporting to CSIS.

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“What I will say, in general terms, is as electoral events take place, democratic events take place, we expect them to be governed under democratic principles where foreign interference or actors influencing local electoral events does not occur,” he said.

Albertans will vote on Oct. 19 on whether to hold a binding referendum on legal separation from Canada.

Premier Danielle Smith has said she will vote against separation but has been accused of not doing enough to quell separatist sentiment in the province.

Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith makes emotional plea for Albertans to reject separation, citing progress with Ottawa'
Danielle Smith makes emotional plea for Albertans to reject separation, citing progress with Ottawa

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas, a staunch critic of Alberta’s separatist movement, said The Globe and Mail’s reporting shows how independence leaders are putting the province’s future at risk.

Story continues below advertisement

“They say (separation) is about taking back control, then go begging to Washington for support,” Farkas said in a video posted to social media on Monday.

“You don’t protect Alberta’s sovereignty by seeking help from a foreign government. And you sure as hell don’t defend Alberta by discussing what parts of us you’ll carve up for the Americans.

“That’s not taking back Alberta. That’s selling Alberta out.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "That's not taking back Alberta. That's selling Alberta out."

— More to come…

— With files from The Canadian Press reporters Alessia Passafiume in Ottawa and Jack Farrell in Edmonton

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