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Politics

B.C. election provincial leaders’ debate scheduled

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 6, 2026 8:00 am
1 min read
This composite image shows, left to right, B.C. NDP Leader David Eby in Vancouver, on April 13, 2026; B.C. Conservative interim Leader Lorne Doerkson, in Vancouver, on Sept. 22, 2026; B.C. Green Party Leader Emily Lowan in Victoria, on Sept. 23, 2026. View image in full screen
This composite image shows, left to right, B.C. NDP Leader David Eby in Vancouver, on April 13, 2026; B.C. Conservative interim Leader Lorne Doerkson, in Vancouver, on Sept. 22, 2026; B.C. Green Party Leader Emily Lowan in Victoria, on Sept. 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck, Rich Lam, Kevin Light
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British Columbians will have the opportunity to hear from the three major party leaders ahead of the provincial election on Oct. 24.

The B.C. provincial leaders’ debate will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

BC NDP leader David Eby, BC Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson and BC Green Party leader Emily Lowan will be taking part.

Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, will be the moderator.

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The debate will air live on:

  • Global BC
  • Global Okanagan
  • BC1
  • 730 CKNW

It will also stream live on:

The B.C. Broadcast Consortium includes Global BC, CBC, CTV, CITY TV and CHEK.

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Elections BC released the final list of confirmed candidates for the provincial election.

The BC Conservatives are the only ones with a full slate of 93 candidates.

The BC NDP is running 92 candidates, as it says the paperwork for the candidate in Peace River-North was incomplete.

The BC Greens have 73, while CentreBC and OneBC have 35 and 33, respectively.

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