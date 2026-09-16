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Canada

8 charged after $2.8M in illicit cannabis seized on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted September 16, 2026 10:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Talking to teens about the risks of cannabis poisoning'
Health Matters: Talking to teens about the risks of cannabis poisoning
RELATED: Health Matters: Talking to teens about the risks of cannabis poisoning – Apr 20, 2026
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Eight people have been charged after police dismantled an illicit cannabis grow operation on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and seized almost $3 million worth of cannabis.

The investigation began in August, when the Tyendinaga Police Service began looking into a production site allegedly involving a non-Indigenous criminal network, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Wednesday.

Illegal cannabis being grown at a property. OPP View image in full screen
Illegal cannabis being grown at a property. OPP.

A search warrant was executed at a property on the territory on Sept. 9 with assistance from several OPP units.

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Police said officers seized approximately 5,560 cannabis plants valued at $2.78 million, along with 34 kilograms of cannabis shake valued at approximately $34,000.

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Officers also seized $1,880 in Canadian currency and 10 cellphones.

Eight people ranging from 41 to 69 years of age, have each been charged under the Cannabis Act with cultivating cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

Display of cannabis at the illegal site. OPP View image in full screen
Display of cannabis at the illegal site. OPP.

One of those charged is from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory while the other seven are from Scarborough.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

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