No serious injuries reported in Winnipeg apartment explosion, WFPS says

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One person was injured, but not taken to hospital, after an explosion at a Winnipeg apartment building, the city’s fire paramedic service said.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews responded to the two-storey apartment building at the 300 block of Clare Avenue just before noon Wednesday, it said in a news release.

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The building was damaged when the crews arrived, WFPS said. The apartments were evacuated as a precaution while firefighters searched the building to ensure there were no other dangers, such as fires that were sparked by the blast.

No additional hazards were found, WFPS added.

Paramedics assessed one person at the scene, but they did not require hospital treatment, it continued, noting that no other injuries were reported. Displaced residents are being supported by the City of Winnipeg’s emergency social services team.

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WFPS is investigating the boom and said preliminary work suggests the explosion was accidental.