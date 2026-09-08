Teenager suffers second-degree burns in Toronto basement fire

A teenager has been rushed to hospital with serious burns, while three other people have suffered smoke inhalation after an overnight fire in Toronto.
Around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to an address near Dundas and Bloor streets for reports of a fire.
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Toronto Fire said the blaze was reported in a basement, and everyone inside was able to get themselves out.
Paramedics told Global News they had taken a 16-year-old to a burn centre with second-degree burns to their legs. An adult man and two children — aged eight and 10 — were also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Officials said the fire was knocked down and an investigation into its cause was underway.
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