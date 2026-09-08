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Fire

Teenager suffers second-degree burns in Toronto basement fire

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 8, 2026 8:37 am
1 min read
The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. View image in full screen
The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
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A teenager has been rushed to hospital with serious burns, while three other people have suffered smoke inhalation after an overnight fire in Toronto.

Around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to an address near Dundas and Bloor streets for reports of a fire.

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Toronto Fire said the blaze was reported in a basement, and everyone inside was able to get themselves out.

Paramedics told Global News they had taken a 16-year-old to a burn centre with second-degree burns to their legs. An adult man and two children — aged eight and 10 — were also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the fire was knocked down and an investigation into its cause was underway.

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