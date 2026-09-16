Trump says Canada-EU associate membership could be ‘hostile act’

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21 comments

  1. Anonymous
    September 16, 2026 at 10:12 pm

    Seeing Trump squirm like a worm, waiting to be eaten by a chicken is the highlight. Can’t wait for the midterms and have Trump impeached, so that all the Epstein files would be out in the open. Then see him go down and burn with Howard Lutnick.

  2. bwana4
    September 16, 2026 at 10:03 pm

    If Trump can have an “Israel First” platform Canada can have a “Canada First” platform.
    Go Carney!

  3. Dr. america
    September 16, 2026 at 10:01 pm

    Moron….

  4. Sandy
    September 16, 2026 at 10:01 pm

    Trumps rambling proves that he wants to control who Canada trades with, case in point why Canada walked away from negotiations, Besides remember Trumps own words, the U.S. doesn’t need anything from Canada, we are nasty. If that’s the case then Trump wouldn’t be so bothered by the EU and Canada forging closer ties on trade, defense, etc. Trump is nothing but a wannabe. Send Trump to the make believe Land of Oz, maybe the great and powerful oz will give him a brain but, if not he should like Emerald City, he likes shiny things that should keep him occupied. He best stay out of munchkin land, someone might drop a house on him.

  5. Ben
    September 16, 2026 at 9:56 pm

    The only threat to our soverignty are those that side with Trump. He wants to dictate who are friends are. Is he scared of losing leverage over Canada?

  6. Anonymous
    September 16, 2026 at 9:47 pm

    lol, can’t make this kind of sh_t up! I guess it’s better to start meaningless wars, invade and/or threaten to take over other countries, befriend dictators etc etc.

  7. Barbara Eschner
    September 16, 2026 at 9:28 pm

    I think Trump has forgotten who started this tarrif war. Canada hostile??? Trump has constantly and consistently made hostile remarks towards Canada

  8. Glen
    September 16, 2026 at 9:19 pm

    TRUMP YOU FORCE ISSUES, BULLY, DICTATE AND SQUAWK LIKE A CHIVKEN TRAITOR AS YOU KNOCK canada and Canadians!! We are done with you!!

  9. Dave
    September 16, 2026 at 9:18 pm

    Its meaningless at this point
    Even WU member stard have no cue what Carney or Ursula von der Leyen are talking about
    Just nonsense for their intellectually and emotionally immature bases

  10. Random Canadian Guy
    September 16, 2026 at 9:18 pm

    You’re not our president, you demented orange child-diddler. Go eat a bag of Zionist dicks and choke on them.

  11. Anonymous
    September 16, 2026 at 9:17 pm

    Trump is nothing but a big pile of horse dung 💩

  12. TrumpWasRight
    September 16, 2026 at 9:17 pm

    Carney is MAGA.

  13. TrumpWasRight
    September 16, 2026 at 9:16 pm

    Trump is 100% correct yet again
    Mark Carney is compromised and hostile towards Canadians and the Canadian economy. He needs to go back to Europe and stay there.

  14. MAGA
    September 16, 2026 at 9:15 pm

    Trump gonna grind canada into dust , enjoy it canada , you fugging eurotrash gobbling cumsluts

  15. Don Buchanan
    September 16, 2026 at 9:06 pm

    Why can’t the America people understand what Trump’s insane fixation on tariffs is doing to them?

  16. Anonymous
    September 16, 2026 at 9:00 pm

    ??

  17. T
    September 16, 2026 at 8:58 pm

    Stay in our hemisphere

  18. MSGH
    September 16, 2026 at 8:57 pm

    “fact” sheet?

  19. Anonymous
    September 16, 2026 at 8:46 pm

    Now he wants to control who we are friends with.

  20. Sharon Munce
    September 16, 2026 at 8:45 pm

    What is Trump trying to START !!!
    He absolutely can’t handle not being in complete control of everything and everybody. He’s a scary dangerous out of control egomaniac.

  21. St
    September 16, 2026 at 8:42 pm

    The only threat to the sovereignty of Canada are the people that vote liberal

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Canada

Trump says Canada-EU associate membership could be ‘hostile act’

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2026 8:34 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: 'EU lays foundation for Canada to become first ‘associate member’'
EU lays foundation for Canada to become first ‘associate member’
RELATED:The European Union is opening the door for Canada to become the bloc's first-ever "Associate Member." This proposal of a brand-new status comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Europe looking to strengthen ties with countries there as Canada looks to reduce its reliance on the United States. Fabian Zuleeg, Chief Executive and Chief Economist of the European Policy Centre, joins our Miranda Anthistle to give some insight on what an associate membership could look like.
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After further escalating his trade war Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said if Canada becomes the first associate member of the European Union it could be a “hostile act.”

Speaking to reporters in North Carolina, the president said if it’s done with “bad intentions” he will “put very heavy tariffs on Europe.”

Trump also called Canada a “terrible trade partner” after earlier Wednesday signing a memorandum directing federal agencies overseeing government procurement in the United States to remove all products of Canadian origin.

“President Trump is taking action to hold Canada accountable for its continued unreasonable and discriminatory treatment of U.S. goods, which has burdened and disadvantaged hard-working Americans,” said a fact sheet from the White House.

A White House official, speaking on background, said that order was not related to the European Union forging closer ties with Canada.

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Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Mark Carney listened in the front row of the state of the European Union address as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen laid out the case for the closer relationship.

She said the two sides must “urgently reimagine” their partnership and move beyond a free-trade agreement to bring the relationship to the “highest level possible.”

Carney is set to address the European Parliament on Thursday. Officials have said the two sides are still talking about how to define an enhanced partnership.

Canada-U.S. relations were upended as Trump returned to the White House last year armed with ever-changing tariffs targeting America’s northern neighbour. But Trump’s trade war has ramped up in recent weeks after negotiations between the two countries broke down.

Carney has warned that Canada’s pivot away from the United States will come at a cost, but the alternative would be far worse.

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To justify Trump’s latest move, the presidential order points to Ottawa’s “Buy Canadian” policy, which was launched, along with similar actions by some provinces, after the president hit Canada with tariffs and threats of annexation.

The order said Canada has “unreasonably imposed new barriers to United States companies seeking to access the Canadian government procurement market.”

“My administration will always act to combat such unreasonable or discriminatory practices,” the order said.

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The order also said the United States Trade Representative will monitor for circumstances that may require the “need for further action.” It said the department will also inform the president if goods can be returned following “a change in policy by the Canadian government that would end the current treatment toward United States origin items.”

It was not immediately clear what would be affected by the procurement policy. Trump’s order said the move would affect access to goods the United States agreed to cover at the federal level under the World Trade Organization Agreement on Government Procurement, amounting to over $280 billion annually.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc’s office said they have taken note of the procurement restrictions. Spokesperson Gabriel Brunet said “we will review these measures with a focus on the best interest of Canadian businesses and workers.”

Trump first threatened to remove all Canadian-origin products from federal procurement in a post on social media last week.

“That is not reciprocity, it is a Canadian Trade Scam,” Trump’s post said of the Buy Canadian rules.

The Buy Canadian policy, implemented in December 2025, prioritizes Canadian companies in large federal purchases, requires the use of Canadian steel, aluminum and wood in major federal construction and defence projects, and restricts non-defence contracts to Canadian companies or international firms from countries which offer the same access to Canadian businesses.

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The United States also has a “Buy America” policy that prioritizes domestic purchasing in key sectors. Former Democrat president Joe Biden implemented an array of protectionist procurement rules that Trump has since kept in place or expanded.

Trump initially hit Canada with economywide tariffs citing the flow of fentanyl last year. While those duties were squashed by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Trump administration replaced the tariff wall with a 10 per cent levy linked to forced labour in supply chains.

Those tariffs do not apply to goods compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Trump is also slamming Canada with separate sectoral tariffs on industries like steel, aluminum, automobiles and cabinetry.

Last month the Trump administration intensified the tariff spat by hitting an array of Canadian products, from hockey sticks to honey, with 50 per cent tariffs.

Ottawa’s retaliatory tariffs on specific American goods went into place Sept. 8. The same day, Trump signed executive orders to completely bar imports of certain Canadian goods, including motorcycles, some dairy products and alcoholic beverages, later this month.

The trade war between former close allies has caused major concerns for businesses in the deeply integrated North American market.

The Associated Equipment Distributors on Tuesday sent letters to U.S. governors from states with significant exposure to Canadian trade calling for a resolution.

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“Our supply chains do not stop at state lines or national borders. Heavy machinery, agricultural equipment, industrial components, and service parts routinely cross the U.S.-Canada border multiple times during production and distribution,” President and CEO Brian P. McGuire wrote in the letter.

“The ongoing uncertainty created by trade disputes will disrupt significant multi-year capital investments, inflate equipment costs, and directly threaten local jobs.”

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: EU announces plan to ban social media for kids under 13'
Business Matters: EU announces plan to ban social media for kids under 13

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