Lions roar back, oust Roughriders from playoffs

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VANCOUVER – Nathan Rourke passed for 366 yards and the B.C. Lions came all the way back to beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-26 in the CFL’s West Division semifinal on Saturday.

The Lions fell behind 17-3 midway through the second quarter before rallying in the third and taking over the game in the fourth.

Rourke connected on 21 of his 32 attempts, including a pair of touchdown passes to Jevon Cottoy and another to Stanley Berryhill III.

Kicker Sean Whyte added four field goals — his longest was a 48-yard kick — as B.C. eliminated the reigning Grey Cup champions from the playoffs.

Trevor Harris logged 255 passing yards with one interception for the Riders, who bounced the Lions from the post-season in both 2024 and 2025.

Saskatchewan QB Tommy Stevens rushed for a four-yard major in the second quarter and Brett Lauther made six field goals, including two from 55 yards.

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The Lions will travel to face the Edmonton Elks (13-5) in the West Division final on Nov. 7.

The East semifinal earlier on Saturday saw the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stun the Argonauts with a 25-22 comeback victory in Toronto.

The Bombers will take on the host Montreal Alouettes in the East final on Nov. 7. Calgary hosts the Grey Cup on Nov. 15.

The Riders and Lions came in with identical 10-8 regular-season records, but B.C. earned the right to host by winning the season head-to-head series 2-1.

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The two sides traded field goals over the first quarter on Saturday, starting with Lauther booting the ball 55 yards through the uprights to open the scoring for Saskatchewan.

Each side followed with a 26-yard field goal to make it 6-3 at the end of the opening frame before Lauther scored on another 55-yard kick early in the second quarter.

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A turnover on downs proved costly for the Lions midway through the second.

The Riders got the ball at their own 49-yard line and worked it up the field over six plays, capping the drive with Stevens muscling his way into the end zone. Saskatchewan opted to go for the two-point convert and Harris made good, connecting with Samuel Emilus to give his side a 17-3 advantage.

B.C. replied with Rourke scrambling out of the pocket and lobbing a rainbow up the field to an unmarked Berryhill, who dashed over the goal line for the major. Whyte’s kick for the extra point was good, cutting the Lions’ deficit to 17-10.

The home side’s other chance to put up points came late in the first half after defensive back Robert Carter Jr. made a flying grab to pick off Harris’ pass to Emilus midfield, but B.C. couldn’t turn the interception into points.

Keon Hatcher Sr. had a prime opportunity to add points with just seconds left on the clock, too, but dropped the ball inches from the goal line and the Lions settled for a 48-yard field goal that made it 17-13 for Saskatchewan heading into the locker rooms.

Another field goal from Lauther — this time a 34-yard strike — boosted the Riders’ lead to 20-13 early in the third quarter.

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B.C. was quick to answer.

Rourke sent a quick dish to Cottoy, who split the Saskatchewan defence and sprinted up the field for a 70-yard touchdown. Whyte added the extra point to level the score at 20-20.

The Riders added another three points with Lauther’s fifth field goal of the night before Rourke found an open Cottoy steps from the end zone.

The Canadian receiver reeled in the pass and took a few strides in for his second major of the game, putting the Lions up 27-23 at the end of the quarter.

The teams once again traded field goals across the fourth and final frame.

Whyte’s 34-yard kick boosted B.C.’s lead to seven points midway through the quarter and the veteran kicker added another from 24 yards with three minutes left on the game clock.

The Riders clawed three points back in the final two minutes of the game when Lauther made a 44-yard field goal to put the score at 33-26.

Whyte’s 49-yard attempt field goal fell short with 49 seconds to go, giving Saskatchewan’s offence one last chance, but the green and white stalled out at B.C.’s 34-yard line.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2026.