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1 comment

  1. Dave
    October 31, 2026 at 1:39 pm

    Just a bunch of nobodies desperate for attention
    Too bad some journaists are lazy enough to.give it to them

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Canada

Protesters stage ‘die-in’ against pesticides in Montreal

By Coralie Laplante The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2026 1:25 pm
1 min read
mtl protest View image in full screen
Protesters stage a ‘die-in’ against pesticides in Montreal, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. Coralie Laplante/The Canadian Press
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Demonstrators are rallying against pesticides with a “die-in” protest in Montreal.

Attendees, many in costume for Halloween, sought to drive home the message that “pesticides kill” with an event in front of Health Canada’s offices downtown on Saturday.

Participants lay on the ground in front of the Guy-Favreau complex as others dressed in white coveralls moved through the crowd pretending to spray pesticides.

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Children were invited to trace chalk outlines of pretend victims, while organizers placed a cardboard coffin and tombstones in front of the building, each bearing the names of various diseases.

Thibault Rehn, executive director of Vigilance OGM, which helped organize the protest, says it was calling out “historic setbacks” by the federal government, particularly legislation passed in June that allows cabinet to override Health Canada and authorize the use of banned pesticides.

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Similar protests in the province on Saturday were planned for Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Terrebonne, Blainville and Val-David as well as Ottawa.

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