SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. wildfires 2026: Live map shows fires burning, locations and evacuations

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 12, 2026 10:39 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C.’s wildfire season for 2026 has begun, after what some officials called a cooler start to the season.

Use the live and interactive map above to search for the wildfires, perimeters, evacuation orders and alerts.

A magenta triangle denotes evacuation orders, while a yellow triangle denotes evacuation alerts. A gray triangle denotes an outdated evacuation alert or order.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A wildfire of note is also a magenta triangle, but flames can be seen in the centre, as opposed to an exclamation point.

The magenta circles are wildfires that are out of control, the yellow circles are fires that are being held and the green circles are fires under control.

As you zoom into the map and explore, you will also see red outlines, which show wildfire perimeters. These are fires, often thousands of hectares in size, which indicate fires that have merged and become clusters.

Story continues below advertisement

This wildfire map is sponsored by BCAA.

— map designed and developed by William Howell and Max Hartshorn

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices