B.C. wildfires 2026: Live map shows fires burning, locations and evacuations

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s wildfire season for 2026 has begun, after what some officials called a cooler start to the season.

Use the live and interactive map above to search for the wildfires, perimeters, evacuation orders and alerts.

A magenta triangle denotes evacuation orders, while a yellow triangle denotes evacuation alerts. A gray triangle denotes an outdated evacuation alert or order.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A wildfire of note is also a magenta triangle, but flames can be seen in the centre, as opposed to an exclamation point.

The magenta circles are wildfires that are out of control, the yellow circles are fires that are being held and the green circles are fires under control.

As you zoom into the map and explore, you will also see red outlines, which show wildfire perimeters. These are fires, often thousands of hectares in size, which indicate fires that have merged and become clusters.

Story continues below advertisement

This wildfire map is sponsored by BCAA.

— map designed and developed by William Howell and Max Hartshorn