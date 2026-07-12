B.C. wildfires 2026: Live map shows fires burning, locations and evacuations

B.C.’s wildfire season for 2026 has begun, after what some officials called a cooler start to the season.
Use the live and interactive map above to search for the wildfires, perimeters, evacuation orders and alerts.
A magenta triangle denotes evacuation orders, while a yellow triangle denotes evacuation alerts. A gray triangle denotes an outdated evacuation alert or order.
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A wildfire of note is also a magenta triangle, but flames can be seen in the centre, as opposed to an exclamation point.
The magenta circles are wildfires that are out of control, the yellow circles are fires that are being held and the green circles are fires under control.
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As you zoom into the map and explore, you will also see red outlines, which show wildfire perimeters. These are fires, often thousands of hectares in size, which indicate fires that have merged and become clusters.
This wildfire map is sponsored by BCAA.
— map designed and developed by William Howell and Max Hartshorn
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