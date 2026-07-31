Loon Lake area evacuation order extends to nearly 1,500 properties due to Pear Lake fire

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There are now almost 1,500 properties on evacuation order in the Loon Lake area of B.C. due to the Pear Lake wildfire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District expanded the evacuation order on Friday morning for the Loon Lake and South Green Lake area, adding approximately 375 properties to the 1,119 properties already on evacuation order in the area.

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The new properties under evacuation order include Loon Lake and properties on Highway 97 from Loon Lake Road to past Scottie Creek Road.

The regional district said this wildfire poses a threat to life and safety and impacted residents must evacuate now.

The Pear Lake wildfire is now an estimated 73,217.11 hectares in size and has forced eight evacuation orders and three evacuation alerts.

More to come…