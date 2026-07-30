Wildfire near Logan Lake prompts evacuation alerts, partial closure of highway

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A new wildfire is burning near Logan Lake, B.C., north of Merritt.

It broke out on Wednesday and the BC Wildfire Service says it is about 88 hectares in size and burning out of control.

It is burning in the Guichon Creek area, south of Highway 97C, causing the closure of the roadway between Logan Lake and the Highland Valley Copper Mine.

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On Thursday morning, the BC Wildfire Service said fire crews are seeing Rank 2 and 3 fire behaviour, meaning a surface fire with some open flame, occasional candling, and a slow to moderate rate of spread.

Evacuation alerts have also been issued by the Thompson Nicola Regional District and the District of Logan Lake for close to 60 properties.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the Wildfire Service suspects it is human-caused.

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