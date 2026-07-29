Tourism Kelowna urges visitors not to judge the Okanagan by a few smoky days

Send this page to someone via email

Blue skies and sunshine returned to Kelowna’s waterfront Wednesday, with tourists once again enjoying the city’s beaches and outdoor attractions.

But just days earlier, wildfire smoke had blanketed the Central Okanagan, creating some of the worst air quality in the world.

It served as a reminder of the growing challenges smoke poses for both public health and the region’s tourism industry.

“A lot of people are here for the good weather, as always,” said Luke Weller, owner of Ogopogo Parasailing.

Last week’s smoky conditions affected many local businesses, which rely on tourism dollars.

“A lot of people are on the parasail for the views and for the photos and when it’s smoky out obviously you’re not getting your full experience,” Weller said. “So it definitely impacts us a lot.”

Story continues below advertisement

While smoky skies have become an increasingly common part of summer in British Columbia, Tourism Kelowna says one or two smoky days can leave visitors with an inaccurate impression of the region.

“The concern is the reputational damage,” said Cassandra Zerebeski, president and CEO Tourism Kelowna. “They don’t realize that it can change in a couple hours or in a couple days. So they get concerned. They want to inquire about changing their travel plans, cancelling travel plans.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Tourism officials note that, despite last week’s smoke, much of this summer has been relatively smoke-free.

They say visitors can still enjoy a wide range of indoor activities when air quality deteriorates, including wineries, restaurants, art galleries, and other attractions.

“There’s so many things that they can enjoy and experience,” Zerebeski said.

2:21 2025 a good year for Kelowna tourism and good times could roll again in 2026

Health officials, however, say concerns about wildfire smoke are well-founded.

Story continues below advertisement

People with asthma, heart disease, or other underlying health conditions are encouraged to stay indoors when air quality worsens, but even healthy individuals can experience symptoms after prolonged exposure.

“Eye and nose irritation, coughing, producing phlegm, even getting wheezing happening, as well as other issues like headaches, fatigue, and tiredness can be caused,” said Dr. Adam Thompson, president of Doctors of BC.

As wildfire seasons become longer and more intense, Tourism Kelowna is partnering with Destination BC and other tourism organizations to better understand how wildfire smoke influences travel decisions and to ensure visitors have accurate, up-to-date information when planning their trips.

“I think the communication is key, and we want visitors. They’re so savvy now, to take a look, to make sure you’re seeing things firsthand because sometimes I’ll search and see stories from years ago that aren’t even relevant to the modern day,” Zerebeski said.

Tourism officials hope accurate information will ensure the occasional smoky day does not overshadow what has otherwise been a summer of blue skies across much of the Okanagan, at least up until now.