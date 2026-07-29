Premier Moe faces criticism over taxpayer-funded Lindsey Graham funeral trip

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Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is facing questions over his trip to the funeral of late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, with the Opposition calling on him to disclose the taxpayer bill for the visit.

In a letter sent Tuesday, NDP Trade and Export Development critic Kim Breckner asked Moe to confirm whether public money funded the trip and, if so, immediately disclose the total cost and a breakdown of expenses.

“People have questions now. It’s about what their money is being used for,” Breckner told Global News.

The request came on the same day the provincial government announced Moe would attend Graham’s funeral in Washington, D.C., at the invitation of the senator’s family.

The province said in a release Tuesday that Moe would join federal representatives and other international figures such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanhayu in paying their respects.

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The province noted Graham had been “a longstanding friend of Saskatchewan” and had discussed Canada-U.S. trade and energy security with the premier on several occasions

In Breckner’s letter, she questioned whether attending the funeral was an appropriate use of public funds, citing Graham’s support for U.S. President Donald Trump and his past comments about making Canada the 51st state.

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“We are concerned about public funds being used to do this,” Breckner told Global News. “I don’t believe that Saskatchewan’s presence as a dignitary is required for somebody who took this position against Canada.”

“If Premier Moe and Senator Graham did have a personal relationship, then by all means Premier Moe should attend on his own dime,” she said.

Breckner also questioned the timing of the trip, saying Saskatchewan is facing pressing issues at home, including the possibility of about 14,000 front-line health-care workers taking strike action after years without a contract.

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Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck echoed those concerns in a Facebook post, questioning why attending Graham’s funeral was a priority.

“Mr. Graham was one of Donald Trump’s closest allies and endorsed his strategy to dismantle the Canadian economy,” Beck wrote.

“Just last week, Trump announced more tariffs that will kill more jobs in Saskatchewan.”

She added, “We must show strength. We must stand as Team Canada.”

The Saskatchewan government defended the trip Wednesday in a statement, saying that Moe travelled to Washington in his capacity as premier and conducted provincial business during the visit.

The province said Moe attended Graham’s funeral alongside Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and used the trip to advocate for Saskatchewan, Canada and “a free and fair-trade relationship” with the United States.

The government said Moe also met with Canadian Ambassador to the United States Mark Wiseman, Canada’s chief trade negotiator Janice Charette and three members of the U.S. cabinet.

According to the statement, Moe will also meet with additional U.S. officials before returning home.

Global News asked whether taxpayers paid for the trip, and a government spokesperson said the travel costs will be publicly reported “in due course” and posted through Saskatchewan’s online disclosure of out-of-province ministerial travel and expenses.