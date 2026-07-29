Quebec Liberal Party leader Charles Milliard unveils economic plan

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With just weeks until Quebec’s provincial election campaign officially begins, Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard has been relatively quiet.

On Wednesday, Milliard made his first major policy announcement in several weeks, unveiling his party’s economic vision. The plan focuses on strengthening Quebec’s role within Canada, building new trade partnerships and preparing the province for changes in the North American economy.

“We’re proposing something clear and pragmatic, which is to work for a stronger Quebec and a stronger Canada,” Milliard said, speaking outside the U.S. Consulate in Quebec City.

Political analyst Karim Boulos said Milliard generated momentum after winning the Liberal leadership in February.

“When he was announced, the number spiked. The liberals looked great. They were in second place and they were outshining the CAQ,” said Boulos.

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But according to Boulos, that momentum faded in recent months while Premier Christine Fréchette worked to separate herself from the François Legault era.

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“The PQ over the last few months has begun to lose some steam, so that created a window of opportunity that Mr. Milliard could have seized. However, it was Madame Fréchette who seized it,” said Boulos.

Some Montrealers said they are still unfamiliar with the Quebec Liberal leader. When asked by Global News, some respondents said they could not identify Milliard, while others said they knew little about his priorities but are interested in learning more as the election approaches.

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Côte-des-Neiges Liberal MNA Désirée McGraw said voters can expect to see more of the party leader in the coming weeks.

“I think you can expect to see a lot more of him and more announcements in terms of unveiling our platform at the appropriate time,” she said.

Boulos said Milliard’s economic message on Wednesday was a good example of seizing opportunity and could also resonate with voters looking for greater collaboration between Quebec and the rest of Canada.

According to Boulos, Milliard will still need to present a strong platform sooner rather than later, addressing issues such as health care, education, infrastructure, investment and technology if he hopes to distinguish himself before the Oct. 5 election.

For now, Milliard maintains Quebec has been playing too small a role on the national stage and says greater co-operation with the rest of Canada is essential to boost Quebec’s economic influence.