Quebec parties make final pitches with election days away

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Quebec’s political parties are making their final pitches to voters with just days to go before the provincial election.

Indigenous issues, immigration and Quebec’s relationship with the monarchy were among the topics on the campaign trail Wednesday.

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Several parties made commitments aimed at improving relations with First Nations and Inuit as Canada marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon also defended his proposal to abolish the office of lieutenant-governor.

His political rivals also weighed in on the proposal.

Quebecers go to the polls on Oct. 5.