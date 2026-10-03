Last weekend for Quebec election campaign

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MONTREAL – The leaders of Quebec’s five main parties will make their last pitches to undecided voters over the weekend, with the election set for Monday.

The separatist Parti Québécois, which promised a referendum in 2029, has topped the polls throughout the campaign.

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon was targeted by his rivals on Friday, who argued a referendum would cause political instability and harm Quebec’s economy.

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But St-Pierre Plamondon said his detractors are making a last-ditch effort to win votes and urged Quebecers to give him a majority government.

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The PQ, the Quebec Liberals, the Quebec Conservatives, Quebec solidaire and the Coalition Avenir Québec are all expected to win seats on Monday.

About a quarter of Quebec’s eligible voters already cast their ballot in advanced polls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.