Richmond homeless encampment now deemed ‘hazardous site’ after fire

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A fire at a Richmond homeless encampment has raised concerns about the safety of the site and its residents.

There are two growing homeless encampments off Highway 99 in Richmond, on either side of the highway, with one of them sitting atop a jet fuel pipeline.

On Thursday, fire crews were called to the area for a report of an RV on fire in the encampment.

Fire crews found two RVs fully involved when they arrived, located approximately 250 feet from No. 5 Road.

Resident Guylaine Auclair, who spoke to Global News two days ago, claimed to own four trailers and lives at the encampment with her many cats and kittens.

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The City of Richmond said in a update on Thursday that Auclair lost most, if not all, of her trailers in the fire.

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They said she is safe and her cats and kittens are also safe and currently with the Richmond Animal Protective Society.

The site has now been determined to be a hazardous materials site.

2:04 Richmond homeless camp growing

“These are Ministry of Transportation lands,” Richmond city councillor Kash Heed said.

“We’ve been asking them to intervene and work with us to remove the dangers in these camps.”

The City of Richmond said bylaws staff have contacted the Ministry of Transportation and ministry staff are currently in senior-level meetings to determine next steps.