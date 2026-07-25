B.C. community’s water system damaged by alleged vandalism during wildfire response

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When it comes to fighting wildfires, few resources are as precious as water, leaving residents of a small B.C. community wondering who vandalized their water system.

When the evacuated B.C. community of Boston Bar was ordered out Thursday due to the Brunswick Complex wildfire, officials shut the water off to protect critical infrastructure and prioritize firefighting efforts.

That night, someone turned the water back on, according to the Fraser Valley Regional District.

“Unfortunately, when they did so, they did it incorrectly and they caused some damage to the infrastructure,” said district chair Patricia Ross.

The district said crews had shut off the water system after water demand increased sharply and supply dropped.

At the time, Boston Bar was already under a boil water notice and Stage 4 water conservation measures, with water access being prioritized for BC Wildfire Service crews.

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The regional district said it received a high-flow alarm at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, indicating someone had opened a valve feeding the water system.

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Ross said after staff received an alert, they were able to shut the system off again at 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The district said the valve was operated incorrectly, creating the potential for a “water hammer,” a sudden pressure surge that could have caused catastrophic damage to the system.

The extent of any damage remains unknown because the area is still unsafe to access due to the wildfire.

Ross said the alleged vandalism has added to an already difficult wildfire response.

“We had enough to contend with with the wildfires and then now we have this damage to our water infrastructure,” she said.

She said no one should have been in the area because it remains under an evacuation order.

“It’s illegal for people to even be in that area,” Ross said. “They’re putting themselves at risk. They’re also putting first responders at risk and they’re impeding the ability of the firefighters to fight this fire.”

The regional district said the incident could leave taxpayers facing significant repair costs if the system sustained substantial damage.

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“This could be very costly for the residents,” Ross said. “We’re hoping it’s minimal, but we don’t know anything for sure.”

“This is an active and ongoing police investigation,” the district further said, asking anyone with information to contact Hope RCMP.