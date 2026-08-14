Peachland residents to return home Friday, 1 week after Bald Range fire started

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Residents of Peachland and the surrounding area will be going home on Friday, almost exactly one week after the Bald Range wildfire forced them to flee.

Central Okanagan Emergency Management (COEM) said that as of 6 p.m. on Aug. 14, evacuation orders for all properties in Peachland and Electoral Area West will be downgraded to evacuation alerts.

The Bald Range wildfire remains active and is mapped at almost 20,000 hectares.

Residents remaining on evacuation alert should be prepared to leave immediately if conditions change, COEM said. Smoke and fire suppression activities will continue to be visible.

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To avoid traffic congestion, residents are asked not to line up earlier than 6 p.m. Traffic control personnel will be on site at various locations in Peachland and Highway 97.

Meanwhile, the District of Summerland says evacuation orders for about 400 Trout Creek properties east of Highway 97 have been rescinded

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Re-entry Information for Residents

Be prepared to clean and sanitize undamaged fridges and freezers according to current health guidelines: Returning home after an evacuation: Interior Health

Wildfire smoke, ash, soot and debris can create health hazards during cleanup.

Consider bringing: Work gloves; N95 or equivalent masks; safety glasses or goggles; long pants and long-sleeved shirts; sturdy footwear; garbage bags and containers for debris collection; cleaning cloths, mops and disinfectants.

As a precaution, residents returning home are recommended to inspect their property and trees to assess any issues or damage before re-entry.

Download the Returning Home Guide for information and tips on how to clean up safely.

No structural loss has been reported, but property owners should start insurance claims if they suspect wildfire damage and report it as soon as possible to their insurance representative.

Other additional information on re-entry can be found here: Recover after a wildfire – Province of British Columbia

COEM said neighbourhoods may show visible signs of wildfire impacts, including ash, soot, smoke residue and debris.