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Fire

Peachland residents to return home Friday, 1 week after Bald Range fire started

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 14, 2026 5:14 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfire near Summerland blazes on; Fintry residents allowed to return home'
B.C. wildfire near Summerland blazes on; Fintry residents allowed to return home
It's been a week since residents of Summerland and the surrounding area were evacuated, and crews continue to battle the out-of-control wildfire. Further North, near Fintry, an evacuation order for properties affected by the Quilpituk Creek wildfire has been downgraded to an evacuation alert, allowing residents to return home. The Bald Range wildfire is more than 19,000 hectares, and, as Draya Zargar explains, BC Wildfire is keeping a close eye on the weather and dry conditions.
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Residents of Peachland and the surrounding area will be going home on Friday, almost exactly one week after the Bald Range wildfire forced them to flee.

Central Okanagan Emergency Management (COEM) said that as of 6 p.m. on Aug. 14, evacuation orders for all properties in Peachland and Electoral Area West will be downgraded to evacuation alerts.

The Bald Range wildfire remains active and is mapped at almost 20,000 hectares.

Residents remaining on evacuation alert should be prepared to leave immediately if conditions change, COEM said. Smoke and fire suppression activities will continue to be visible.

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To avoid traffic congestion, residents are asked not to line up earlier than 6 p.m. Traffic control personnel will be on site at various locations in Peachland and Highway 97.

Meanwhile, the District of Summerland says evacuation orders for about 400 Trout Creek properties east of Highway 97 have been rescinded

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Re-entry Information for Residents 

  • Be prepared to clean and sanitize undamaged fridges and freezers according to current health guidelines: Returning home after an evacuation: Interior Health
  • Wildfire smoke, ash, soot and debris can create health hazards during cleanup.
  • Consider bringing: Work gloves; N95 or equivalent masks; safety glasses or goggles; long pants and long-sleeved shirts; sturdy footwear; garbage bags and containers for debris collection; cleaning cloths, mops and disinfectants.
  • As a precaution, residents returning home are recommended to inspect their property and trees to assess any issues or damage before re-entry.
  • Download the Returning Home Guide for information and tips on how to clean up safely.
  • No structural loss has been reported, but property owners should start insurance claims if they suspect wildfire damage and report it as soon as possible to their insurance representative.
  • Other additional information on re-entry can be found here: Recover after a wildfire – Province of British Columbia

COEM said neighbourhoods may show visible signs of wildfire impacts, including ash, soot, smoke residue and debris.

 

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