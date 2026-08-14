All evacuation orders downgraded for Quilpituk Creek wildfire, residents return home

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All residents who were forced out of their homes due to the Quilpituk Creek wildfire, burning north of West Kelowna, B.C., were allowed to go home on Friday.

The evacuation orders for all properties from Cinnabar Creek to Westshore Estates have been downgraded to an evacuation alert, and the evacuation alerts for properties south of Cinnabar Creek in the Wilson’s Landing area have been lifted.

Residents were allowed to go back home in stages, entering on the south end of Westside Road from West Kelowna.

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The north end of Westside Road remains closed and there will be no access past Westshore Estates, Central Okanagan Emergency Management said in a release.

Out of an abundance of caution, residents returning home are recommended to inspect their property and trees to assess any issues or damage before re-entry.