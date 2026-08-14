Saskatoon students will return to class on time despite high school blaze, board

Send this page to someone via email

Students at a Saskatoon high school that was damaged by a fire last week will return to class Sept. 2, but the school board says it will be a “unique situation.”

“There’s going to be a little bit of modification on some of the classes, but we’re confident in our staff that they’re going to do a good job making sure that the students have what they need to have a successful year,” Diane Boyko, chair of the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools’ board of education, told Global News.

The fire department said heavy smoke and flames were coming from a construction area attached to Bethlehem Catholic High School in the west end of Saskatoon around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Construction was underway on four new portables that Boyko said were destroyed.

She said the school has 22 other portables, some of which suffered smoke and water damage.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re looking right now at those 22 portables,” she said. “So we’ll see whether it’s remediation, whether it is a rebuild, all of that will be determined once the report is in.”

A fire investigator is currently working to determine the cause of the blaze and estimate the cost of damages.

All portables will be out of commission when school starts in September, but Boyko said the board is working on a plan to accommodate the school’s 1,500 students in the main building.

She couldn’t give many specifics, saying students and their families will be notified next week, but said “everything’s on the table.”

Boyko said she is grateful to fire and emergency crews who worked quickly to contain the blaze.

“We were blessed that the fire department came so quickly because it also mitigated a lot of what could have happened in the main body of the school,” she said.

There is currently no estimate for the cost of damages, but Boyko said each of the new portables cost $700,000.

Saskatoon police are conducting their own investigation, calling the fire “suspicious.”