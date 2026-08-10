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Canada

Police deem Saskatoon high school fire ‘suspicious,’ launch investigation

By Vanessa Tiberio Global News
Posted August 10, 2026 7:33 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Police deem Saskatoon high school fire ‘suspicious,’ launching investigation'
Police deem Saskatoon high school fire ‘suspicious,’ launching investigation
WATCH: Saskatoon police say a blaze that ripped through a construction portion of Bethlehem Catholic High School Friday evening is "suspicious," assigning an arson investigator to look into it.
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Saskatoon police say they are investigating a fire that ripped through a high school in the city’s west end last week and are calling it “suspicious.”

Police say they received multiple calls about the fire at Bethleham Catholic High School Friday evening at around 10:30 p.m., and responded alongside the fire department.

Videos posted to social media show a large glowing blaze with smoke billowing several feet above the flames.

On Monday, the hollowed-out portable classroom structures are blackened and filled with debris on the eastern portion of the school.

Caution tape lines the outside of the school, from the front entrances to the area that sustained the most destruction. Pink warning signs are taped to doors and the building’s facade, indicating an ongoing fire investigation and stating that access to the school is not permitted. Fire and damage restoration crews are also on scene.

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Saskatoon’s fire department said the flames came from the construction area attached to the school, where work was underway for new portable classrooms.

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The City of Saskatoon told Global News on Monday that it will not comment on the fire until the investigation is complete. There is currently no timeline for when the investigation into the fire will be finished.

In an email to the school community Saturday, the school’s principal said there is water and smoke damage in other areas of the school as well.

A spokesperson for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says damage assessment and cleanup have begun at the main building area, but not at the site where the portables are located, due to a lack of access.

The school board has not provided information on what will happen to students or programming at the school.

The school’s principal says final decisions will be made once details are confirmed from the fire department and emergency personnel.

“We will keep you updated with clear, factual information as soon as it becomes available,” said Shelda Hanlan Stroh in an email to the school community.

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