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Fire

Firefighters respond to blaze at Bethlehem Catholic High School in Saskatoon

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted August 9, 2026 12:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bethlehem High School Fire – August 7th'
Bethlehem High School Fire – August 7th
WATCH: Bethlehem Catholic High School sustained major damage from a fire in an area under construction for new portable classrooms. Ashley Beherns shows the aftermath.
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Emergency crews say they were called to a structure fire at Bethlehem Catholic High School in Saskatoon on Friday at about 10:30 p.m.

The fire department says they observed heavy smoke and large flames coming from the construction area attached to the school.

While multiple hose lines were spraying the area, fire command called for a second alarm.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS), the school board for the school, says it’s too early to determine how the fire will affect the start of the school year, adding that they will get a closer look to assess the damage once it’s safe to do so.

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In an email to the school community, the principal said the new portable classrooms sustained significant damage and that there was water and smoke damage in other areas of the school.

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School officials said they are waiting on details from fire crews before making any decisions about the upcoming school year.

GSCS says they are thankful for the quick response by fire and emergency crews.

A fire investigator is on scene to try to identify the cause and estimate the damage.

The fire department says further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Watch the video above to see the flames and the aftermath.

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