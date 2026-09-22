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Economy

Trump says U.S. to continue buying Canadian potash — but wants cheaper price

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2026 5:09 pm
2 min read
FILE: Pieces of potash are shown in Esterhazy, Sask. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. View image in full screen
FILE: Pieces of potash are shown in Esterhazy, Sask. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Liam Richards/ The Canadian Press
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U.S. President Donald Trump says his country will continue buying Canadian potash after all.

Trump made the comments to reporters during a bilateral meeting at the United Nations General Assembly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It comes a day after Trump had said he was working on a deal to buy cheaper potash from Belarus in a bid to lessen the United States’ dependence on Canada.

Click to play video: 'Trump says he wants potash from Belarus for “substantially less” than Canada'
Trump says he wants potash from Belarus for “substantially less” than Canada

Trump says the eastern European country would still like to sell its potash for a lower price.

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Saskatchewan is the world’s largest producer of potash — a key component of fertilizers — and the United States is its biggest customer.

Potash consists of minerals and chemicals that contain potassium and is a vital input used for manufacturing fertilizers.

Trump says U.S. to continue buying Canadian potash — but wants cheaper price - image View image in full screen
Global News

It is used to support plant growth, increase crop yield and disease resistance, and enhance water preservation.

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The president’s initial comments were condemned by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who said Belarusian potash is unethical due to the country’s involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

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“Belarus has a lot of potash, and our farmers need good prices, and we want to get a lower price,” Trump told reporters Tuesday when asked about the proposed deal.

“We’ll continue to go with Canada, but Belarus would like to sell it for a much lower price.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We'll continue to go with Canada, but Belarus would like to sell it for a much lower price."

Canada is the leading exporter of potash in the world.

The U.S. imports 79 per cent of its potash from Canada, according to the U.S Geological Survey. Russia, accounting for 11 per cent of U.S. potash imports, is a distant second while Belarus is in fourth place with three per cent.

“No substitutes exist” for potash in the agriculture industry, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says, making it a critical implement for food security.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan potash industry focusing on American relationships amid divestment threats'
Saskatchewan potash industry focusing on American relationships amid divestment threats

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has said his country can’t supply the United States with large volumes of potash.

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Trade talks collapsed between Canada and the United States last month after Ottawa walked away from the negotiating table in response to last-minute terms that Prime Minister Mark Carney says the U.S. demanded, including restrictions on Canada entering into new trade deals with other countries.

Since then, Trump has escalated his economic attacks against Canada, imposing multiple rounds of tariffs as well as import restrictions.

Belarus is “authoritarian state,” where “elections are openly rigged and civil liberties are severely restricted,” according to Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit group Freedom House, which releases annual reports on the state of democracy around the world.

Belarus scored seven out of 100 on the think tank’s freedom index. Canada scored 97.

Click to play video: 'Canada imposes 35% tariffs on goods from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war'
Canada imposes 35% tariffs on goods from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

With files from Uday Rana, Global News

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