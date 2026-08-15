Okanagan communities rally around Bald Range wildfire evacuees

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When more than 18,000 people were forced from their homes by the Bald Range wildfire, many were left scrambling for somewhere to go.

For many, the immediate challenge was finding somewhere to sleep, something to eat and the basic necessities they had suddenly left behind.

But as evacuees arrived in communities across the Okanagan, so did hundreds of volunteers.

View image in full screen Volunteers donated goods to Summerland evacuees outside Mamas for Mamas. Belle Chabot

Shelly Waldern was overcome by what she saw.

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“When I came here and saw everyone helping, it’s so wonderful,” Waldern said.

Organizations including Mamas for Mamas put out the call for help and volunteers answered.

“People heard, people answered. I got goosebumps. It was a well-oiled machine in the emergency that it was,” said Kelly Wilson, a manager with Mamas for Mamas.

Food was another immediate need. Some vendors who had planned to sell at the cancelled Peach Festival instead donated their food to evacuees.

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“I just do my little part, try to make people feel a little better,” said Mike Boersma, owner of Sweet and Crusty Bake Co.

View image in full screen Multiple truckloads of donated goods have been picked up from Mamas for Mamas to support evacuees in the Kelowna area. Belle Chabot

And the response went far beyond meals.

Volunteers helped provide clothing, toiletries and other basic necessities. Evacuees could also access free showers and hair washing, while free meals were offered at locations including the casino.

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But one need proved much harder to fill: a place to stay.

View image in full screen Volunteers and donors giving their time and goods to support people evacuated by the Summerland Bald Range wildfire. Belle Chabot

Some evacuees spent days living in their cars, while those with pets faced even fewer options. At the same time, wait times for financial disaster assistance began to stretch, leaving some people waiting days for help.

“We shouldn’t be sitting here waiting for our hotels, and there’s elderly that are sick that are sitting for hours and days. The weekend is going to be a week for us,” said evacuee Virginia Apps.

Still, in the middle of the uncertainty, some of the most basic needs were being met.

At evacuation centres, people had a dry place to sleep, meals to eat and doctors on site. Volunteers spent long days helping register evacuees, organize donations and make sure people had what they needed.

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Mamas for Mamas says it received so many donations it can no longer accept used goods, but gift cards and volunteers are still needed.

“I don’t even have the words to say thank you. This all is because of the community,” Wilson said.

In the face of one of the worst moments for thousands of people, the crisis has brought out an extraordinary willingness to help from across the Okanagan.