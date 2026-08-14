Conservative candidate says he’s heard Poilievre criticism from voters

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A Conservative candidate running in a federal byelection in B.C. acknowledged this week he’s heard criticisms about party leader Pierre Poilievre from voters as he campaigns, while seeking to separate himself from the rest of the Conservative caucus.

The comments came during an all-candidates panel for the Aug. 31 byelection in the riding of North Vancouver—Capilano, held Thursday at the Amica Lions Gate senior’s residence in West Vancouver.

The event was not open to the media, but Global News obtained video of the exchange between an audience member and Conservative candidate Stephen Curran from a source involved with the campaign of Liberal candidate Braeden Caley, who was also at the event along with Green Party candidate Shelley Luce.

In the video, the audience member called Poilievre “divisive in the extreme” and asked Curran about the perception that the Conservatives were unwilling to collaborate with the Liberal government and other opposition parties.

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“I’ll confess, it’s not a question that I haven’t heard on the doorsteps as well,” Curran replied.

Although he pushed back on the suggestion that Poilievre and Conservatives aren’t collaborative — noting the party supported passing the government’s landmark infrastructure and trade law, Bill C-5, and successfully pushed the Liberals to cancel the consumer carbon tax — he acknowledged that “the one criticism I get a lot too is, well, your leader and your party are always criticizing. You’re never offering any solutions.”

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He noted the role of the official Opposition is to criticize and “offer direction to the government of the day,” but added his priority as a member of Parliament would be “to do so respectfully and constructively.”

“The last thing I’ll mention to you is that Mr. Poilievre and the rest of the Conservative caucus are not on the ballot,” Curran said.

“It’s up to you to look at me and look at my face and see if you think I’m telling the truth, and whether I am actually going to be a constructive agent representing your interests in Parliament or not. And I hope that you believe that I will, because I’m going to be working very hard for you.”

The audience member responded to Curran, “I think you will, but I think Mr. Poilievre won’t let you.”

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“I’m a big boy,” Curran replied with a smile.

Curran is set to attend a campaign rally with Poilievre in North Vancouver on Saturday.

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Poilievre has been struggling to rebuild momentum for the Conservatives after the Liberals’ come-from-behind general election victory last year under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Although polling from Angus Reid Institute suggests public support for Carney and the Liberals has been falling since February, allowing Conservatives to partially close the gap, Poilievre himself remains unpopular.

Sixty per cent of respondents held an unfavourable view of the Conservative leader in June, a number that has stayed steady for nearly a year, while just 33 per cent were favourable.

Multiple sources speaking to Global News last month described a disheartened party, doubtful Poilievre can win the next election and concerned that fundraising could be affected.

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Infighting within the caucus has also led to multiple MP defections to the Liberals — giving Carney’s Liberals a majority government — and resignations in recent months.

Poilievre has vowed to fight on, pointing to his decisive victory in a leadership vote at January’s Conservative party convention, and a considerable number of MPs remain in his camp.

North Vancouver—Capilano was held by Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jonathan Wilkinson from 2015 until his resignation this year, after Carney appointed him ambassador to the European Union.

Curran lost to Wilkinson by 26 points in last year’s election.

The Conservatives held the riding for seven years before Wilkinson’s election.

—with files from Global’s David Akin and Alex Boutilier