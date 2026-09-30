PQ leader promises to break with monarchy if elected

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Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is promising to break with the British monarchy if elected on Oct. 5.

He says a PQ government would not allocate any money for the lieutenant-general and redistribute those sums to tackle homelessness.

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Questioned on the constitutionality of such a move, St-Pierre Plamondon said his party would table a law to abolish the monarchy in Quebec.

St-Pierre Plamondon has consistently expressed his opposition to the monarchy’s role in the province over the years.

Four years ago, he petitioned for the Quebec legislature to end the mandatory oath to the King for elected officials.

The leaders of Quebec’s main political parties are continuing to appeal to voters with less than a week to go in the provincial election campaign.