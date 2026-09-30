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Politics

PQ leader promises to break with monarchy if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2026 12:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The PQ in possible majority territory in Quebec election'
The PQ in possible majority territory in Quebec election
WATCH: The PQ in possible majority territory in Quebec election
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Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is promising to break with the British monarchy if elected on Oct. 5.

He says a PQ government would not allocate any money for the lieutenant-general and redistribute those sums to tackle homelessness.

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Questioned on the constitutionality of such a move, St-Pierre Plamondon said his party would table a law to abolish the monarchy in Quebec.

St-Pierre Plamondon has consistently expressed his opposition to the monarchy’s role in the province over the years.

Four years ago, he petitioned for the Quebec legislature to end the mandatory oath to the King for elected officials.

The leaders of Quebec’s main political parties are continuing to appeal to voters with less than a week to go in the provincial election campaign.

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