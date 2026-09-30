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5 comments

  1. BC resident
    September 30, 2026 at 1:48 pm

    Right on…..right on….right on. Another bites the dust. The house of freedom convoys is crumbling! Looking like Swiss cheese…..soon to be null and void once they admit Pierre was finished over a year ago….or whenever Jagmeet resigned!

  2. Marilyn Gladu
    September 30, 2026 at 1:24 pm

    This Con worked with everybody so PP couldn’t work with him.
    PP is a very bad joke.

  3. Ben's Momma
    September 30, 2026 at 1:24 pm

    100 dollar boom-boom. Me love you long time.

  4. Anonymous
    September 30, 2026 at 1:23 pm

    Liberals would have been decimated had they and Singh not delayed the last election, and prorouged parliament instead of negotiating with the incoming Trump administration. They sacrificed our nation to save their party. We had no one negotiating for months, and for months they sabrerattled to turn an external threat into a viable way to secure votes.
    And people clap and cheer the erosion of our democracy.

  5. Ben's Momma
    September 30, 2026 at 1:14 pm

    Ben come up from the basement

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Politics

Conservative Scott Aitchison confirms intention to resign from Parliament

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted September 30, 2026 1:06 pm
2 min read
MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Scott Aitchisonrises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld View image in full screen
MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Scott Aitchisonrises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
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Conservative MP Scott Aitchison will resign his seat in Parliament after the fall session, the representative for Parry Sound – Muskoka said in a statement Wednesday.

“I have made the difficult decision to resign my seat following the conclusion of the fall parliamentary session. After 30 years of public life, it is time for a new chapter where I will explore new opportunities,” Aitchison said in a statement posted to social media.

Aitchison will be the eighth MP to leave Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative caucus since the 2025 election, as Global News reported on Tuesday.

The Hill Times first reported that Aitchison was likely to resign his seat.

Aitchison thanked the voters in his riding, as well as his caucus colleagues, including Poilievre.

“To my caucus colleagues and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, it has been a privilege to serve alongside you. I have been fortunate to meet Canadians from coast-to-coast who are counting on us to champion efforts to make life more affordable for all Canadians. I know you will continue this mission,” he said.

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Poilievre thanked Aitchison for his service to the party, his community and to Canada.

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“Scott is a friend, a dedicated public servant and a man who cares deeply about the people he represents,” Poilievre said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Poilievre must change policies, style to compete with Carney: O’Toole'
Poilievre must change policies, style to compete with Carney: O’Toole

Aitchison, 53, was first elected in 2019, taking over the Ontario cottage country riding that had been held by Tony Clement from 2006 to 2019.

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The riding should be considered a relatively safe Conservative seat though Liberal Andy Mitchell held the riding from 1993 to 2006 and made it into former prime minister Paul Martin’s cabinet.

Since the spring of 2025, four MPs deserted the Conservative benches to sit with Mark Carney’s Liberals; one left to sit in the Senate as an independent; and three, including Aitchison, have simply quit politics.

There are currently six vacant seats in the House of Commons and, when Aitchison steps down, there will be seven.

–With files from Global’s David Akin

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