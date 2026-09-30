Conservative Scott Aitchison confirms intention to resign from Parliament

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative MP Scott Aitchison will resign his seat in Parliament after the fall session, the representative for Parry Sound – Muskoka said in a statement Wednesday.

“I have made the difficult decision to resign my seat following the conclusion of the fall parliamentary session. After 30 years of public life, it is time for a new chapter where I will explore new opportunities,” Aitchison said in a statement posted to social media.

Aitchison will be the eighth MP to leave Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative caucus since the 2025 election, as Global News reported on Tuesday.

The Hill Times first reported that Aitchison was likely to resign his seat.

Aitchison thanked the voters in his riding, as well as his caucus colleagues, including Poilievre.

“To my caucus colleagues and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, it has been a privilege to serve alongside you. I have been fortunate to meet Canadians from coast-to-coast who are counting on us to champion efforts to make life more affordable for all Canadians. I know you will continue this mission,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

I have made the difficult decision to resign my seat following the conclusion of the fall parliamentary session. After 30 years of public life, it is time for a new chapter where I will explore new opportunities. From being elected to Huntsville Town Council and Muskoka District… pic.twitter.com/V5Go9p8J1f — Scott Aitchison (@ScottAAitchison) September 30, 2026

Poilievre thanked Aitchison for his service to the party, his community and to Canada.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Scott is a friend, a dedicated public servant and a man who cares deeply about the people he represents,” Poilievre said in a statement.

2:20 Poilievre must change policies, style to compete with Carney: O’Toole

Aitchison, 53, was first elected in 2019, taking over the Ontario cottage country riding that had been held by Tony Clement from 2006 to 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

The riding should be considered a relatively safe Conservative seat though Liberal Andy Mitchell held the riding from 1993 to 2006 and made it into former prime minister Paul Martin’s cabinet.

Scott Aitchison has spent his life serving the community and country he loves. He was first elected to Huntsville council at just 21 years old, later served as mayor, and for the past 7 years has been an outstanding voice for the people of Parry Sound—Muskoka in Parliament.… https://t.co/OTCYg2bwxN — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) September 30, 2026

Since the spring of 2025, four MPs deserted the Conservative benches to sit with Mark Carney’s Liberals; one left to sit in the Senate as an independent; and three, including Aitchison, have simply quit politics.

There are currently six vacant seats in the House of Commons and, when Aitchison steps down, there will be seven.

–With files from Global’s David Akin