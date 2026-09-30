Alberta extends deadline to apply for $100 energy rebate

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Alberta’s government is extending the application deadline for its $100 energy rebate by one month.

Eligible residents will have until Oct. 31 to apply online for the fuel tax payments announced in June.

Also, starting Thursday, the province is pausing its fuel tax for three months to help combat the cost at the pumps.

Four months ago, Premier Danielle Smith said the rebate was chosen because of concerns that tax cuts don’t always get passed on to consumers.

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But Smith said last week that Albertans weren’t happy with the rebate program, and her government would revert to cutting its 13 cents per litre tax on gasoline and diesel until the end of the year.

Nearly 3.4 million adult Albertans are eligible for the rebate, but Finance Minister Jason Nixon says so far only about 1.5 million people have applied.