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1 comment

  1. Elbows up pants down taking a root
    September 30, 2026 at 4:00 pm

    Its bait . Asking for way to much personal information. And thats its purpose. Otherwise they would just give everyone a rebate

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Alberta extends deadline to apply for $100 energy rebate

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2026 3:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Instead of gas tax cut, Alberta providing $100 energy rebate to residents'
Instead of gas tax cut, Alberta providing $100 energy rebate to residents
RELATED: Millions of Albertans are eligible to get money back from the government. Instead of a fuel tax cut, Premier Danielle Smith has announced a rebate as an affordability measure. Erik Bay has more on how much Albertans can expect to get back – Jun 17, 2026
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Alberta’s government is extending the application deadline for its $100 energy rebate by one month.

Eligible residents will have until Oct. 31 to apply online for the fuel tax payments announced in June.

Also, starting Thursday, the province is pausing its fuel tax for three months to help combat the cost at the pumps.

Four months ago, Premier Danielle Smith said the rebate was chosen because of concerns that tax cuts don’t always get passed on to consumers.

Click to play video: 'One million applications later, some Albertans still struggle with energy rebate'
One million applications later, some Albertans still struggle with energy rebate
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But Smith said last week that Albertans weren’t happy with the rebate program, and her government would revert to cutting its 13 cents per litre tax on gasoline and diesel until the end of the year.

Nearly 3.4 million adult Albertans are eligible for the rebate, but Finance Minister Jason Nixon says so far only about 1.5 million people have applied.

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