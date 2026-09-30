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Politics

Kinew sits with First Nations leaders to honour children at school burial site

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2026 12:59 pm
1 min read
Premier Wab Kinew and elder Frank Tacan participate in a ceremony to hand over campground land to Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in Brandon, Manitoba, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. The land was previous used as a burial ground at the Brandon Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods/pool. View image in full screen
Premier Wab Kinew and elder Frank Tacan participate in a ceremony to hand over campground land to Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in Brandon, Manitoba, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. The land was previous used as a burial ground at the Brandon Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods/pool. JGW
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Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew took part in a ceremony with Indigenous groups this morning at a campground located on a burial site for children who died at a residential school.

Kinew sat with First Nations leaders and elders in a teepee erected at the Turtle Crossing Campground, south of the former Brandon Indian Residential School in western Manitoba.

The ceremony comes on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and the day after the provincial government announced it partnered with the City of Brandon to purchase the private campground.

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The Sioux Valley Dakota Nation says more than 50 children are buried at the site.

A black, metal gate reading Brandon Residential School Cemetery sections off an area believed to the burial ground, and a sign says work continues to learn more about the site and the children buried there.

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Kinew is expected to take part in an event later in the day unveiling a memorial honouring the children who attended the school.

The province has said the cemetery was used from 1985 to 1912.

First Nations groups have long advocated for a search of the area to determine how many children were buried there and their identities.

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation previously work with researchers to investigate unmarked graves at the site.

In 2001, the land was sold and developed as the campground.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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