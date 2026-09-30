National Day for Truth and Reconciliation recognized on B.C. election campaign

Politicians in British Columbia’s election campaign are paying their respects on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
NDP Leader David Eby will be marking the day on the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation, which came under a spotlight on the weekend when an apparent group of white nationalists stood at the reserve and unfurled a banner in reference to what are believed to be unmarked graves on the site.
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Eby was invited to mark the day and his campaign says that in light of recent events, the leader wanted to be there.
Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak will also attend the same event at the Powwow Arbour on the reserve.
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The First Nations Leadership Council issued a statement Tuesday condemning what it says is white nationalist activity on the reserve, and Regional Chief Terry Teegee called on the Canadian government to acknowledge residential school denialism as hate speech in the Criminal Code.
B.C. Green Party Leader Emily Lowan said in a statement that on the eve of the day of recognition, her heart goes out to Indigenous nations that oppose the multibillion-dollar LNG Canada 2 project that was announced Tuesday.
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